Aiming to take on the likes of Samsung and Apple, Huawei is set to introduce its maiden tablet in the Indian market in the first week of July. This comes barely two days after a tipster posted renders of a tablet on Twitter. The upcoming tablet is tipped to be priced under Rs 20,000, industry sources told IANS. Moreover, the device would arrive with a 10.1-inch full-HD display.

The device will reportedly be introduced in two color variants. The tablet would also feature an octa-core processor and dual stereo speakers, as per the same source. Besides, the recently leaked renders suggest that the side bezels of the screen will be similar to most tablets out there in the market. The tablet could also sport a selfie camera on the front. At the back, we might get to see a camera sensor on the top-left corner of the tablet.

The leaked renders also showed a Huawei branding on the back side. The device is likely to offer a volume rocker and a power button. Additionally, there will be a 3.5mm audio jack, which Huawei might add on the top on the left side. It is rumored to ship with an old Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out-of-the-box. At the moment, there is no word on the name or other specifications of this alleged Huawei tablet.

The Chinese company just recently launched two MediaPad series tablets in its home market. The tablets are known as Huawei Tablet M6 10.8-inch and Tablet M6 8.4-inch in China. Notably, leaked renders (Indian version) of the upcoming tablet look similar to the these in terms of design. Furthermore, it is possible that Huawei will rebrand or rename the tablet for the India launch.

The MediaPad M6 series is a successor to the MediaPad M5-series. The devices come with 2K displays and are built around Huawei’s in-house HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. The tablets also offer optional 4G LTE support and 4GB RAM. The prices of MediaPad M6 tablet start from CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,100). Moreover, this price is for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. In addition to these, the company also took the wraps off its Mini Bluetooth speaker.

– With inputs from IANS