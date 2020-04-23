Huawei to reportedly launch more products with Kirin A1 chip

Huawei is reportedly planning to launch new products in the market. The brand is said to launch a new pair of headphones and smart eyewear with its custom-built Kirin A1 chipset. Huawei has already launched FreeBuds 3 wireless earbuds and the Watch GT 2 wearable with the same chip. If fresh reports are to be believed, Huawei might launch headphones, a neckband, smart eyewear, and a smart speaker too.

In an interview, Zach Yang, Wearables and Audio Product Marketing Director of Huawei, asserted that new products with Kirin A1 chip will debut in 2020 and 2021. Huawei first unveiled this Kirin chip back at IFA 2019, and it is specifically designed for wearable products. At the Watch GT 2 launch, Huawei claimed that the A1 chip is smaller than H1 chip. It also offers 30 percent higher performance, while consuming 50 percent lower power.

The company hasn’t revealed any specific launch dates as to when they are planning to launch the new headphones or smart eyewear. We do know that the company is thinking to launch by the year-end or by early 2020, as per Gizmochina. Besides, a few months back, Huawei launched its latest Watch GT 2 smartwatch in India. The smart wearable is available via Flipkart and Amazon India. The Huawei Watch GT 2 offers a 14-day battery life as well as a heart rate tracking feature.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 comes with a price tag of Rs 19,990 in India. This price is for the 42mm variant of the smartwatch. There is also a 46mm variant, which is priced at Rs 20,990 for the Night Black smartwatch. You can also buy the Huawei Watch GT 2’s Pebble Brown Smartwatch (46mm), which will cost you Rs 23,990. One will also find the Titanium Grey variant (46mm) on Flipkart, and this one is priced at Rs 30,990.