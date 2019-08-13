comscore Huawei unveils EMUI 10, will release Beta version to P30-series first
Huawei unveils EMUI 10, will release Beta version to P30-series first

The Chinese major has invested heavily in EMUI R&D in recent years. Hence, the company claims to have boosted system performance, and introduced GPU Turbo technology for 60 percent better graphics processing. In EMUI 10, Huawei says that they are bringing a new user interface (UI) experience.

  Published: August 13, 2019 5:01 PM IST
Huawei officially unveiled its latest EMUI 10 operating system at the Developers Conference in Dongguan, China. The company is looking to offer the beta version of EMUI 10 on September 8, starting with the Huawei P30-series of smartphones. The stable version, however, will first come with the upcoming next-generation Huawei Mate 30 series.

The Chinese major has invested heavily in EMUI R&D in recent years. Hence, the company claims to have boosted system performance, and introduced GPU Turbo technology for 60 percent better graphics processing. In EMUI 10, Huawei says that they are bringing a new user interface (UI) experience. Users will see a number of changes that have long been requested, and it includes the dark mode.

Huawei says it will allow the third-party developer to make use of the dark mode as well. They will simply be able to call an API. The magazine lock-screen, which shows stories, has also been upgraded. The company has additionally introduced Huawei’s Android Auto replacement – HiCar. It is noted that the HiCar is supported by over 30 automobile makers at present. This will work with over 120 car models.

“EMUI10 adopts revolutionary distributed technology to support HD video calls among multiple devices. Users can make audio and video calls whenever and wherever they are. If there is an incoming call, users can choose to answer using a smart speaker. Or if it is a video call, they can answer through a TV, vehicle-mounted device, or even send a real-time video feed from a drone so that friends and family can also enjoy the beautiful scenery,” said Huawei in a press statement.

The EMUI is currently been used by over 500 million daily active users in 216 countries, says the company. It supports 77 languages. For EMUI 10, Huawei expects that it’ll reach 150 million users, once it is rolled after the Mate 30 series. Huawei during the conference also released a video to showcases how the EMUI 10 interface will look like.

Features Huawei P30 Huawei P30 Pro
Price 71990
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.1-inch Full HD+ 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera 40MP + 16MP + 8MP Quad Cameras – 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF
Front Camera 32MP 32MP
Battery 3,650mAh 4,200mAh

  • Published Date: August 13, 2019 5:01 PM IST

