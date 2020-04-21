comscore Huawei, Chinese Android users can’t use new Contact tracing | BGR India
A new report has surfaced outlining a new blind-spot that will not be able to use this new system to fight the pandemic. This blind-spot is related to Chinese smartphone maker Huawei and Android. Let’s check out the details.

  • Updated: April 21, 2020 10:21 PM IST
Google and Apple are currently working on a new cross-platform contact tracing framework to combat contract tracing. As noted previously, this Bluetooth-based system will help you keep track of everyone who was near you. The company is also working on a framework API for third-party app developers. This will help health departments across the world to deploy localized apps with other features built on top. The API will help the apps run more efficiently in comparison to not so optimized solutions floating around. However, a new report has surfaced outlining a new blind-spot that will not be able to use this new system to fight the pandemic. This blind-spot is related to Chinese smartphone maker Huawei and Android. Let’s check out the details.

Huawei users in China won’t be able to use the new contact tracing system; details

As per Forbes, about 750 million Huawei users in China will not be able to use the upcoming system. The report noted that Google will roll out the feature with the help of its “commercially-available version of Android.” To be clear, the company will roll out this feature to Android systems with the help of Google Play Services. However, the commercial version of Android with Google Play Services is not available in China. Instead, Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is using the open-source version of Android on its devices.

Watch: Secret Android Features you didn’t know about

The absence of a commercial version of Android and Google Play Services means that millions of users will not get the system. This number includes all the Android-powered devices in China and recently launched Huawei-branded devices across the world. We have added recently launched Huawei devices to the list because they don’t come pre-installed with Google Play Services.

Google and Apple to soon release contact tracing update to restrain spread of coronavirus

Google and Apple to soon release contact tracing update to restrain spread of coronavirus

As per the report, Google stated that it will push the framework to “unsupported Android devices” to mimic the official system. However, there is no information available on the roll-out timeline. We also don’t know if this system will be available to other open-source Android-based devices across the market.

  • Published Date: April 21, 2020 8:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 21, 2020 10:21 PM IST

