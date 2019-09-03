comscore Huawei Watch GT 2 images and specs leaked, to feature bigger battery
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Watch GT 2 images and specs leaked, to feature bigger battery
News

Huawei Watch GT 2 images and specs leaked, to feature bigger battery

News

According to a leak the new Huawei Watch GT 2 features a sleek design and will come with a bigger battery.

  • Published: September 3, 2019 4:02 PM IST
Huawei-Watch-GT-2-leak

Image Credit: WinFuture

Chinese company Huawei launched its smartwatch Watch GT last year in October. And now it seems it is ready to launch its successor, the Huawei Watch GT 2. According to a leak by the German website WinFuture, the new smartwatch features a sleek design and will come with a bigger battery. The images leaked show two variants and colors, one in black with a fiber band, while the other in silver with a brown leather band. The all black model is set to be the Sport Edition while the other in black/silver will be the Classic Edition.

It also has slightly smaller bezels and consequently a slightly larger display. It’s battery capacity is up from 420mAh to 445mAh. It also features a mic and speaker, which could mean that users may be able to make calls from it. This also means that it might get a cellular version.

As for the Huawei Watch GT, it recently launched in India along with the Huawei Band 3e. The Huawei Watch GT carries a price tag of Rs 16,990 for Classic Edition and Rs 15,990 for Sports Edition in India. As for the specs, here’s a look.

Huawei Band 4e Basketball Wizard Edition launched in China; details

Also Read

Huawei Band 4e Basketball Wizard Edition launched in China; details

Huawei Watch GT specifications and features

Huawei’s latest smartwatch – Watch GT – in India packs a 1.39-inch AMOLED color panel, which offers support for slide and touch gestures. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 LE and GPS support. The display operates at 454x454pixels resolution and has 326ppi pixel density. The wearable comes with 16MB of RAM and 128MB of ROM variant. It weighs about 46 grams and measures 46.5mm x 46.5mm x 10.6mm.

The Huawei Watch GT is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 and above, and iOS 9.0 and above. Sensors onboard include magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope and barometer sensor.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 3, 2019 4:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out
Elon Musk scouting for potential Mars landing sites

News

Elon Musk scouting for potential Mars landing sites

Nubia Red Magic 3S gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

Gaming

Nubia Red Magic 3S gets the highest AnTuTu score yet

Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: All you need to know

News

Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: All you need to know

PUBG Mobile Lite is now available in more countries internationally

Gaming

PUBG Mobile Lite is now available in more countries internationally

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Review

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Reliance JioGate: Jio launches its apartment security service

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out

Elon Musk scouting for potential Mars landing sites

Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: All you need to know

Apple iOS 13 code hints at its upcoming Garta AR headset

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Watch GT 2 images and specs leaked, to feature bigger battery

News

Huawei Watch GT 2 images and specs leaked, to feature bigger battery
Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019
Huawei P30 Pro also getting two new colors at IFA 2019: Report

News

Huawei P30 Pro also getting two new colors at IFA 2019: Report
Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus launch set for September 5: What we know so far

News

Huawei Enjoy 10 Plus launch set for September 5: What we know so far
Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launch officially confirmed for September 19

News

Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro launch officially confirmed for September 19

हिंदी समाचार

Nubia Red Magic 3S गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन को AnTuTu बेंचमार्क में मिला जबर्दस्त स्कोर, 5 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Big Billion Days Sale से पहले Flipkart का बड़ा एलान, अब हिंदी इंटरफेस भी करेगा सपोर्ट

Nubia Red Magic 3S गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन में होगी 90Hz डिस्प्ले, 5 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Vodafone ने की अपने सब्सक्राइबर्स के लिए Vodafone Play ऐप की मोबाइल वेबसाइट लॉन्च

Lava Z93 Review: एंट्री सेगमेंट का स्टाइलिश खिलाड़ी


News

Reliance JioGate: Jio launches its apartment security service
News
Reliance JioGate: Jio launches its apartment security service
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series software update rolling out
Elon Musk scouting for potential Mars landing sites

News

Elon Musk scouting for potential Mars landing sites
Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: All you need to know

News

Realme 5 next sale again tonight at 8PM: All you need to know
Apple iOS 13 code hints at its upcoming Garta AR headset

News

Apple iOS 13 code hints at its upcoming Garta AR headset