Huawei Watch GT 2 images and specs leaked, to feature bigger battery

Chinese company Huawei launched its smartwatch Watch GT last year in October. And now it seems it is ready to launch its successor, the Huawei Watch GT 2. According to a leak by the German website WinFuture, the new smartwatch features a sleek design and will come with a bigger battery. The images leaked show two variants and colors, one in black with a fiber band, while the other in silver with a brown leather band. The all black model is set to be the Sport Edition while the other in black/silver will be the Classic Edition.

It also has slightly smaller bezels and consequently a slightly larger display. It’s battery capacity is up from 420mAh to 445mAh. It also features a mic and speaker, which could mean that users may be able to make calls from it. This also means that it might get a cellular version.

As for the Huawei Watch GT, it recently launched in India along with the Huawei Band 3e. The Huawei Watch GT carries a price tag of Rs 16,990 for Classic Edition and Rs 15,990 for Sports Edition in India. As for the specs, here’s a look.

Huawei Watch GT specifications and features

Huawei’s latest smartwatch – Watch GT – in India packs a 1.39-inch AMOLED color panel, which offers support for slide and touch gestures. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 LE and GPS support. The display operates at 454x454pixels resolution and has 326ppi pixel density. The wearable comes with 16MB of RAM and 128MB of ROM variant. It weighs about 46 grams and measures 46.5mm x 46.5mm x 10.6mm.

The Huawei Watch GT is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 and above, and iOS 9.0 and above. Sensors onboard include magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope and barometer sensor.