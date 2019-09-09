comscore Huawei Watch GT 2 launch date revealed: Expected prices, features
Huawei Watch GT 2 launch date set for September 19 alongside Mate 30 series

On September 19, Huawei is also set to launch its flagship Mate 30 smartphone series at Germany. The smartphone is expected to bring along a bunch of camera upgrades.

  • Published: September 9, 2019 10:13 AM IST
Huawei-Watch-GT-2-leak

Image Credit: WinFuture

In a bid to take on the Apple Watch and Samsung Gear, Huawei is readying its own smartwatch. As per reports, the rumored Huawei Watch GT 2 launch is set for September 19. As the name suggests, this upcoming smartwatch is the successor to the Huawei Watch GT.

Huawei posted a video on Weibo announcing the launch date. The promo video reveals that the smartwatch will come with the freshly announced chip Kirin A1 chipset under the hood. As per leaks, the Huawei Watch GT 2 will be backed by a 445mAh battery. This is a step up from the 420mAh battery powering the Watch GT, which offered up to 14 days of battery life. The upcoming smartwatch will also feature LTE connectivity along with GPS and heart-rate sensor for monitoring activities.

A recent leak gave a glimpse at what the Watch GT 2 will look like. The renders show a more refined design with smaller bezels around the display. The smaller bezels consequently mean a slightly larger display. The smartwatch body also incorporates a dual-crown design.

Huawei Watch GT specifications and features

The Huawei Watch GT was first announced back in October 2018 alongside the Mate 20 Pro. It carries a price tag of Rs 16,990 for the Classic Edition, and Rs 15,990 for the Sports Edition. It packs a 1.39-inch AMOLED color panel with 454×454 pixels resolution and 326ppi pixel density. There is also support for Bluetooth 4.2 LE and GPS. The wearable comes with 16MB of RAM and 128MB of ROM variant. It weighs about 46 grams and measures 46.5×46.5×10.6 mm.

The Huawei Watch GT is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 and above, and iOS 9.0 and above. Sensors onboard include magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope and barometer sensor.

As mentioned, the Huawei Watch GT 2 launch is scheduled for September 19. It is likely to take place in Germany, where the company will also be unveiling its flagship Mate 30 series of smartphones.

With Inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 9, 2019 10:13 AM IST

