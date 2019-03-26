Huawei Watch GT Active and Elegant editions launched alongside P30-series smartphone: Price, specifications features

Last year, alongside the flagship Mate 20 series, Huawei had also taken the wraps off its Watch GT smartwatches. The Watch GT originally came in Classic and Sports editions. Today, alongside the launch of the new P30 series, Huawei has also unveiled two more editions for the Watch GT.

Huawei Watch GT Active, Watch GT Elegant specifications

The Watch GT Active features a 46mm form factor, while the Elegant comes with a smaller 42mm form factor. The Active edition sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD touchscreen with 454×454 pixels resolution. The Elegant edition, on the other hand, features a 1.2-inch AMOLED HD touchscreen with 390×390 pixels resolution.

The highlight of the two new editions remains the long battery life. Huawei claims that the battery on the Active edition can last up to two weeks, while the one powering the Elegant edition can last up to a week. Typical usage includes all-day wear, heart-rate and sleep tracking enabled, 90 minutes of exercise per week, and active notifications. If used more like a traditional watch, Huawei claims that the battery is good enough to last up to a month.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Huawei Watch GT Active, Watch GT Elegant features

The Active and Elegant editions retain the fitness activity tracking abilities of the Classic and Sports editions. But the new editions also come with a new Triathlon mode, which will be later rolled out to the older variants. In this mode, the smartwatch will be able to track workouts like open water swimming, outdoor cycling, and outdoor running.

To further customize the smartwatch, buyers will be able to choose from a range of straps. Active users will get to choose from orange and dark green colors, while Elegant users will be able to choose from black and white colors.

Huawei Watch GT Active, Watch GT Elegant prices

The Watch GT Active has been launched with a price tag of EUR 249 (approximately Rs 17,850), while the Watch GT Elegant comes with a price tag of EUR 229 (approximately Rs 19,500). Buyers will be able to choose from two color options, including Magic Pearl White and Tahitian Magic Black Pearl.

Disclaimer: The writer is in Paris on Huawei’s invite. Huawei took care of his travel and accommodation.