Huawei Watch GT Active and Elegant likely to debut with Huawei P30 series on March 26

Huawei is rumored to announce Watch GT Active and Elegant smartwatches with P30 series later this month.

  Published: March 11, 2019 11:37 AM IST
Last year in October, Huawei had launched the Huawei Watch GT smartwatch along with the Mate 20 Pro flagship phone. Fresh information that has appeared on WinFuture.de reveals that the Chinese manufacturer is gearing up to launch two new smartwatch variants such as Watch GT Active and Watch GT Elegant alongside the upcoming P30 series that are scheduled to debut on March 26.

In the above image, the Watch GT Active can be seen in two color options such as Dark Green and Orange. The Elegant model sports differently shaped buttons compared to the original Watch GT. Apart from sporting different styled physical buttons, the Watch GT Active’s body has a gunmetal-like gray colored finish. There seems to be no other difference in the design between the upcoming Elegant model and the regular Watch GT.

The Elegant model is expected to arrive in White and Black color variants. However, the report does not carry any image for the Active variant. The report has further revealed that the Active and Elegant editions of the Watch GT will be equipped with a 1.39-inch OLED display. Instead of Lithium-ion batteries used in Huawei Watch GT Sport and Classic models, the forthcoming models may sport Lithium-polymer batteries. Also, these models may continue to run on the company’s Light OS operating system. The other details of these upcoming Watch GT Active and Elegant models are under the wraps.

The Watch GT Sport is available in the European markets with a price tag of 199 Euros which roughly converts to Rs 15,600 in current exchange rates. The Classic model is priced at 229 Euros, which converts to Rs 17,980. The upcoming Active and Elegant models are expected to be respectively priced at 249 Euros (approximately Rs 19,500), and 229 Euros.

  Published Date: March 11, 2019 11:37 AM IST

