Huawei Watch GT Active was launched back in March this year, alongside the Huawei P30 series. The Chinese company has now announced that the device is available for purchase in India. You can get the company’s latest Watch GT Active wearable via Flipkart. Huawei is claiming that its Watch GT Classic device has received a “great response” in India.

Huawei Watch GT Active price in India, offers

The Huawei Watch GT Active can be purchased for Rs 15,990 in India. The device is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms. One will get a 1-year warranty as well as 10 days of replacement policy with the watch. Customers can avail a no-cost EMI at Rs 445 per month. There is a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card, and 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart via Axis Bank credit card. Furthermore, Axis Buzz credit card holders can get an additional 5 percent off.

Huawei Watch GT Active specifications, features

The Huawei Watch GT Active features a 46mm case. The device comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD screen with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. Huawei is selling the watch in orange and green color options. The newly launched watch can monitor heart rate and sleep. Moreover, a self-learning algorithm can detect a wide variety of indoor and outdoor activities, as per the company.

Huawei claims that the battery can last up to two weeks. If use it more like a traditional watch, the company says you can get up to a month’s battery life. As per research by Huawei, charging smartwatches was painful for customers. The company’s new watch is powered by an in-house Lite OS, paired with the dual-chipset. This helps the watch offer a much better battery life. It can reportedly last up to two weeks in a single charge.

The company says users can now expect much longer battery life under typical usage pattern. This includes all-day wear, keeping heart rate function activated, 90 minutes of workout, and notifications. Besides, there is also a new Triathlon mode that can record the entire triathlon. Notably, a triathlon comprises of swimming, cycling, and running. “The watch also provides coaching in introductory to advanced running courses to assist one in real-time,” Huawei said. There is also a Huawei TruSleep 2.0 feature and a TruSeen 3.0 Heart-rate monitoring tech.