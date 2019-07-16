comscore Huawei Watch GT Active now available in India via Flipkart: Check offers
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Watch GT Active now available in India via Flipkart: Check offers and features
News

Huawei Watch GT Active now available in India via Flipkart: Check offers and features

News

The Huawei Watch GT Active is now available for purchase in India. It can be purchased for Rs 15,990 in India. Read on to know more about the offers.

  • Published: July 16, 2019 11:10 AM IST
Huawei Watch GT Active

Huawei Watch GT Active was launched back in March this year, alongside the Huawei P30 series. The Chinese company has now announced that the device is available for purchase in India. You can get the company’s latest Watch GT Active wearable via FlipkartHuawei is claiming that its Watch GT Classic device has received a “great response” in India.

Huawei Watch GT Active price in India, offers

The Huawei Watch GT Active can be purchased for Rs 15,990 in India. The device is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms. One will get a 1-year warranty as well as 10 days of replacement policy with the watch. Customers can avail a no-cost EMI at Rs 445 per month. There is a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card, and 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart via Axis Bank credit card. Furthermore, Axis Buzz credit card holders can get an additional 5 percent off.

'Harmony OS' is yet another name for Huawei's upcoming Android alternative: Report

Also Read

'Harmony OS' is yet another name for Huawei's upcoming Android alternative: Report

Huawei Watch GT Active specifications, features

The Huawei Watch GT Active features a 46mm case. The device comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD screen with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. Huawei is selling the watch in orange and green color options. The newly launched watch can monitor heart rate and sleep. Moreover, a self-learning algorithm can detect a wide variety of indoor and outdoor activities, as per the company.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Huawei claims that the battery can last up to two weeks. If use it more like a traditional watch, the company says you can get up to a month’s battery life. As per research by Huawei, charging smartwatches was painful for customers. The company’s new watch is powered by an in-house Lite OS, paired with the dual-chipset. This helps the watch offer a much better battery life. It can reportedly last up to two weeks in a single charge.

Honor TV launch teased for July 15 along with Honor Magicbook

Also Read

Honor TV launch teased for July 15 along with Honor Magicbook

The company says users can now expect much longer battery life under typical usage pattern. This includes all-day wear, keeping heart rate function activated, 90 minutes of workout, and notifications. Besides, there is also a new Triathlon mode that can record the entire triathlon. Notably, a triathlon comprises of swimming, cycling, and running. “The watch also provides coaching in introductory to advanced running courses to assist one in real-time,” Huawei said. There is also a Huawei TruSleep 2.0 feature and a TruSeen 3.0 Heart-rate monitoring tech.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 16, 2019 11:10 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Huawei Watch GT Active now available in India: Check offers
News
Huawei Watch GT Active now available in India: Check offers
Realme 3i vs Redmi 7 vs Galaxy M10: Comparison

News

Realme 3i vs Redmi 7 vs Galaxy M10: Comparison

Uber testing call and SMS-based cab booking in India

News

Uber testing call and SMS-based cab booking in India

ACT Fibernet Broadband plans revised with speed upgrade by 50Mbps

News

ACT Fibernet Broadband plans revised with speed upgrade by 50Mbps

Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 gets Samsung Pay support

Most Popular

Realme 3i First Impressions

Realme X First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge First Impressions

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Huawei is planning to lay off hundreds of workers in the US: Report

Huawei Watch GT Active now available in India: Check offers

Realme 3i vs Redmi 7 vs Galaxy M10: Comparison

Uber testing call and SMS-based cab booking in India

ACT Fibernet Broadband plans revised with speed upgrade by 50Mbps

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei is planning to lay off hundreds of workers in the US: Report

News

Huawei is planning to lay off hundreds of workers in the US: Report
Huawei Watch GT Active now available in India: Check offers

News

Huawei Watch GT Active now available in India: Check offers
Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40

News

Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40
Vivo Z1 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow

News

Vivo Z1 Pro to go on sale in India tomorrow
Realme 3i First Impressions

Review

Realme 3i First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

Public WiFi Interoperability : सार्वजनिक वाईफाई नेटवर्क को आपस में जोड़ने पर विचार कर रही है सरकार, यूजर्स को होगा ये फायदा

Apple Smart Watch ने व्यक्ति को डूबने से बचाया

Realme 4 को छोड़ सीधा Realme 5 लॉन्च करेगी कंपनी, Realme X से ज्यादा होगी कीमत

BSNL Broadband Trial Offers : बीएसएनएल ने दोबारा लॉन्च किया ब्रॉडबेंड ट्रायल ऑफर, मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Realme X vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40

News

Huawei is planning to lay off hundreds of workers in the US: Report
News
Huawei is planning to lay off hundreds of workers in the US: Report
Huawei Watch GT Active now available in India: Check offers

News

Huawei Watch GT Active now available in India: Check offers
Realme 3i vs Redmi 7 vs Galaxy M10: Comparison

News

Realme 3i vs Redmi 7 vs Galaxy M10: Comparison
Uber testing call and SMS-based cab booking in India

News

Uber testing call and SMS-based cab booking in India
ACT Fibernet Broadband plans revised with speed upgrade by 50Mbps

News

ACT Fibernet Broadband plans revised with speed upgrade by 50Mbps