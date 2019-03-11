Huawei Watch GT India launch tomorrow; to be available via Amazon India

comscore
The Huawei Watch GT is said to deliver up to 14 days of battery life.

  Published: March 11, 2019 12:25 PM IST
Image: Winfuture

Huawei launched its latest Huawei Watch GT back in October 2018 alongside the Huawei Mate 20 series. Now, Huawei is all set to bring the smartwatch to India on March 12. The company has been teasing its arrival and it has already confirmed that the wearable will be available for purchase via Amazon India. Those planning to purchase the smartwatch can head to Amazon India website as the “notify me” page is already live.

As for the specifications, the Huawei Watch GT features a 1.39-inch OLED touch screen along with 454×454 pixels resolution, and 326ppi pixel density. It comes in a round dial and an interchangeable strap, and is also water-resistant up to 50 meters. The smartwatch runs on Huawei’s proprietary Light operating system, and is said to deliver up to 14 days of battery life. It takes around two hours to fully top up the battery, as per a few reports.

The device integrates TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitoring tech, which is said to offer more accurate real-time heart-rate measurement. It also offers GPS, real-time exercise and sleep tracking features. Moreover, there is TruSleep 2.0 technology, which the company claims can identify common sleep-related issues. The tech can also reportedly suggest more than 200 potential options for better sleep.

The Huawei Watch GT comes with an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light, and barometer sensors. A teaser by Huawei suggested that the device would come with waterproof abilities and its fitness tracking features. Additionally, one can also check notifications of messages, calls, reminders, and alarms.

It also supports Bluetooth v4.2, and NFC; however, it doesn’t support Wi-Fi. Huawei could offer the watch in 16MB RAM and 128MB ROM option. It is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 or later or iOS 9.0 or later. One can get the watch strap in graphite black silicone strap, saddle brown leather silicone strap, glacier grey silicone strap, fluorescent green silicone strap color options.

