Huawei Watch GT smartwatch, Band 3 Pro, Band 3e launched in India: Price, specifications and feature

The company claims that the Huawei Watch GT offers two weeks of battery life on a single charge.

  • Published: March 12, 2019 2:58 PM IST
Huawei has launched its latest Watch GT smartwatch in India, which is claimed to offer users two weeks of battery life. It will be seen competing against Apple’s Watch Series 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. The company has also unveiled two fitness trackers, named Band 3 Pro and Band 3e, alongside the smartwatch.

Huawei Watch GT, Band 3 Pro, Band 3e price and availability

To begin with, the Huawei Watch GT carries a price tag of Rs 16,990 for Classic Edition and Rs 15,990 for Sports Edition. It is slated to go on sale on March 19 via Amazon India. Early customers can also get a free pair of Huawei Sports BT AM61 earphones worth Rs 2,999. The Huawei Band 3 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 4,699.

It is set to go on sale on March 26 via the same e-commerce website. The fitness tracker will reportedly be available in Obsydian Black and Space Blue color options. Lastly, the Huawei Band 3e will available for Rs 1,699 and the sale will start from March 19. The device comes in Pink and Black color variants.

Huawei Watch GT, Band 3 Pro, Band 3e specifications

Huawei’s latest smartwatch packs a 1.39-inch AMOLED color panel, which offers support for slide and touch gestures. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 LE and GPS support. The display operates at 454x454pixels resolution and has 326ppi pixel density. The wearable comes with 16MB of RAM and 128MB of ROM variant. It weighs about 46 grams and measures 46.5mm x 46.5mm x 10.6mm.

The Huawei Watch GT is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 and above, and iOS 9.0 and above. Sensors onboard include magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope and barometer sensor. Additionally, when GPS is turned off, the smartwatch is said to deliver up to 14-day of battery life and if the GPS is enabled, one will only reportedly get 22 hours of battery life.

Coming to the Huawei Band 3 Pro, the fitness band features a heart rate sensor and also offers sleep tracking feature. The smart band is equipped with a 0.95-inch HD AMOLED color touch display. “With HUAWEI TruSeen3.0, HUAWEI Band 3 Pro accurately monitors the heart rate of a user throughout the day. Huawei also pioneered the use of IR (infrared) sensors to accurately track the user heart rate without using the obtrusive lights of conventional trackers,” Huawei said.

Lastly, the Huawei Band 3e is a sports bracelet wearable. It offers Footwear mode and is also water resistant up to 50 meters. The entry-level fitness tracker doesn’t feature a heart rate sensor, but offers sleep and step tracking feature. As for battery life, the company claims that the wearable can deliver up to 14 days of battery life. “The Huawei Band 3e will provide treadmill running data at a 97 percent accuracy using a built-in 6-Axis Gyroscope based sensor in Footwear Mode,” Huawei claimed.

  • Published Date: March 12, 2019 2:58 PM IST

