Huawei Watch GT smartwatch, Band 3e fitness tracker first sale today at 12:00PM; Price, features

Huawei Watch GT consumers will get free Huawei BT Earphone worth Rs 2,999 along with it.

  Published: March 19, 2019 10:03 AM IST
Huawei will be bringing its latest Watch GT smartwatch and fitness tracker Huawei Band 3e on sale in India today on Amazon. Both devices will be up for purchase at 12:00PM on the e-commerce platform. The Huawei Watch GT carries a price tag of Rs 16,990 for Classic Edition and Rs 15,990 for Sports Edition. On the other hand, the Huawei Band 3e will available for Rs 1,699. It will come in Pink and Black color options.

Consumers purchasing Huawei Watch GT today on Amazon India will also get free Huawei BT Earphone worth Rs 2,999 along with it. The Watch GT was originally unveiled by Huawei last year in October globally. The smartwatch claims to offer two weeks of battery life in one single charge.

Huawei Watch GT and Huawei Band 3e specifications and features

Huawei’s latest smartwatch – Watch GT – in India packs a 1.39-inch AMOLED color panel, which offers support for slide and touch gestures. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 LE and GPS support. The display operates at 454x454pixels resolution and has 326ppi pixel density. The wearable comes with 16MB of RAM and 128MB of ROM variant. It weighs about 46 grams and measures 46.5mm x 46.5mm x 10.6mm.

The Huawei Watch GT is compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 and above, and iOS 9.0 and above. Sensors onboard include magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope and barometer sensor.

Lastly, the Huawei Band 3e is a sports bracelet wearable. It offers Footwear mode and is also water resistant up to 50 meters. The entry-level fitness tracker doesn’t feature a heart rate sensor, but offers sleep and step tracking feature. As for battery life, the company claims Huawei Band 3e can deliver up to 14 days of battery life.

  Published Date: March 19, 2019 10:03 AM IST

