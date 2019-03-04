Huawei Watch GT teased by company in India, could be priced under Rs 15,000

Huawei launched its flagship smartphone, the Mate 20 Pro in India, in November last year. At the time of its launch, the Chinese smartphone maker revealed its plans to launch the Porsche Edition, MateBook laptops running Windows 10 and the Watch GT wearable in the country. While the company did not launch any of those devices, it has now begun teasing the launch of Huawei Watch GT through its social media accounts. The company has sent out a tweet accompanying a short teaser video and caption “An incredible battery life, that keeps up with your activities” suggesting that the Watch GT will launch soon.

The tweet does not offer any other details except for the fact that the wearable will launch soon. The Huawei Watch GT is the newest wearable from the Chinese electronics giant and it was launched late last year as the successor to Huawei Watch 2. The smartwatch ditches Google’s Wear OS and uses a proprietary operating system for enhanced battery life. Like all the previous Huawei Watch models, the Watch GT also features a circular face with a ceramic bezel design and stainless steel casing.

The Huawei Watch GT is just 10.6mm thick and sports a double crown design similar to Chronograph-style watches. It has a 1.39-inch circular display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and measures 46.5 mm x 46.5 mm x 10.6 mm in dimensions and weighs around 46 grams without the strap. It comes in two colors: Black Stainless Steel and Stainless Steel and uses a combination of metal, plastic and ceramic for construction. The Huawei Watch GT has 16MB RAM and there is 128MB ROM for internal applications.

It uses triple GPS antenna design for precise location monitoring which would appeal to athletes tracking their run or activity. There is also support for real-time heart rate monitoring with Huawei TruSeen 3.0 and a coaching feature that helps users to stay fit. It also tracks sleep and pushes notifications from your smartphone to your wrist. In China, it is priced at RMB 1288 (around Rs 13,600) and is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000.