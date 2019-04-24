comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Y5 2019 with 5.71-inch waterdrop notch display, Helio A22 goes official
News

Huawei Y5 2019 with 5.71-inch waterdrop notch display, Helio A22 goes official

News

This year, Huawei Y5 2019 doesn't come as an Android Go smartphone, and instead uses the company's own EMUI operating system layer over Android. The entry-level smartphone will be available in 16GB and 32GB of internal storage options.

  • Published: April 24, 2019 10:18 AM IST
huawei-y5-2019-official

The 2019 iteration of Huawei Y5 is now official. The entry-level smartphone was leaked online earlier this month, and now Huawei’s website has officially listed the Huawei Y5 2019 without any price or availability details. This year, Huawei Y5 2019 doesn’t come as an Android Go smartphone and instead uses the company’s own EMUI operating system layer over Android.

The entry-level Huawei Y5 2019 will be available in 2GB RAM with 16GB and 32GB of internal storage options. Under the hood, it gets MediaTek’s 12nm Helio A22 (MT6761) octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. Consumers will also be able to expand storage using microSD card of up to 512GB.

Huawei P30 Pro survives durability test, in-display fingerprint sensor works despite scratches

Also Read

Huawei P30 Pro survives durability test, in-display fingerprint sensor works despite scratches

Upfront, the Huawei Y5 2019 gets latest in-trend waterdrop notch display. The handset offers a 5.71-inch HD+ with noticeable thick bezels and 84.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also TUV Rheinland certification for the display for blocking the harmful Blue light. On the back, Huawei has provided faux leather finish which is anti-fingerprint and wear-resistant.

In the camera department, the Huawei Y5 2019 offers single camera on the front and back. The primary rear camera has been listed as a 13-megapixel autofocus f/1.8 aperture lens. The front is listed as a 5-megapixel fixed focus camera with f/2.2 aperture. The whole package is backed by a 3,020mAh non-removable battery, which is claimed to provide up to 16 hours of video playback. Instead of Android Go, the 2019 Huawei Y5 runs latest Android 9.0 Pie based EMUI 9.0 out-of-the-box.

Watch Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

Connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB port. There is no fingerprint scanner, but Huawei has included face unlock support. The Huawei Y5 2019 will be available in Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Amber Brown, and Modern Black color options, but there is no pricing or availability details as of now.

  • Published Date: April 24, 2019 10:18 AM IST

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro coming to Amazon India
News
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro coming to Amazon India
Huawei Y5 2019 goes official

News

Huawei Y5 2019 goes official

Oppo A9 to soon launch in China

News

Oppo A9 to soon launch in China

BSNL revises Rs 35, Rs 53 and Rs 395 prepaid plans

News

BSNL revises Rs 35, Rs 53 and Rs 395 prepaid plans

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 India launch event livestream

News

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 India launch event livestream

Most Popular

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Logitech MX Master 2S mouse Review

Realme C2 First Impressions

Realme 3 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus get EMUI 9.1 Beta update

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro coming to Amazon India

Huawei Y5 2019 goes official

Oppo A9 to soon launch in China

BSNL revises Rs 35, Rs 53 and Rs 395 prepaid plans

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus get EMUI 9.1 Beta update

News

Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus get EMUI 9.1 Beta update
Huawei Y5 2019 goes official

News

Huawei Y5 2019 goes official
Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch delayed
Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X (AL00) start receiving stable EMUI 9.1 update

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Mate 20 X (AL00) start receiving stable EMUI 9.1 update
Samsung Galaxy Fold China launch event reportedly delayed

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold China launch event reportedly delayed

हिंदी समाचार

Amazon Daily Quiz 24 April 2019: पांच सवालों का जवाब देकर फ्री में जीते Diesel Chi Watch

48 मेगापिक्सल कैमरा और 4020mAh बैटरी के साथ जल्द लॉन्च हो सकता है Oppo A9

BSNL ने अपने STV 35, STV 53 और STV 395 प्लान में किए बदलाव, अब मिलेगा 200MB के बजाए 5GB डाटा

Huawei Y5 (2019) वॉटरड्रॉप नॉच डिस्प्ले के साथ हुआ पेश ,जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च की Smart Tv की नई सीरीज, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus get EMUI 9.1 Beta update
News
Huawei P20, P20 Pro, P10 and P10 Plus get EMUI 9.1 Beta update
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro coming to Amazon India

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro coming to Amazon India
Huawei Y5 2019 goes official

News

Huawei Y5 2019 goes official
Oppo A9 to soon launch in China

News

Oppo A9 to soon launch in China
BSNL revises Rs 35, Rs 53 and Rs 395 prepaid plans

News

BSNL revises Rs 35, Rs 53 and Rs 395 prepaid plans