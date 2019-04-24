Huawei Y5 2019 with 5.71-inch waterdrop notch display, Helio A22 goes official

The 2019 iteration of Huawei Y5 is now official. The entry-level smartphone was leaked online earlier this month, and now Huawei’s website has officially listed the Huawei Y5 2019 without any price or availability details. This year, Huawei Y5 2019 doesn’t come as an Android Go smartphone and instead uses the company’s own EMUI operating system layer over Android.

The entry-level Huawei Y5 2019 will be available in 2GB RAM with 16GB and 32GB of internal storage options. Under the hood, it gets MediaTek’s 12nm Helio A22 (MT6761) octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. Consumers will also be able to expand storage using microSD card of up to 512GB.

Upfront, the Huawei Y5 2019 gets latest in-trend waterdrop notch display. The handset offers a 5.71-inch HD+ with noticeable thick bezels and 84.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also TUV Rheinland certification for the display for blocking the harmful Blue light. On the back, Huawei has provided faux leather finish which is anti-fingerprint and wear-resistant.

Huawei Y5 2019 is official: https://t.co/kUvcQajKQF — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 23, 2019

In the camera department, the Huawei Y5 2019 offers single camera on the front and back. The primary rear camera has been listed as a 13-megapixel autofocus f/1.8 aperture lens. The front is listed as a 5-megapixel fixed focus camera with f/2.2 aperture. The whole package is backed by a 3,020mAh non-removable battery, which is claimed to provide up to 16 hours of video playback. Instead of Android Go, the 2019 Huawei Y5 runs latest Android 9.0 Pie based EMUI 9.0 out-of-the-box.

Watch Video: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

Connectivity options on the handset include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a Micro-USB port. There is no fingerprint scanner, but Huawei has included face unlock support. The Huawei Y5 2019 will be available in Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Amber Brown, and Modern Black color options, but there is no pricing or availability details as of now.