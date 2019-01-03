Huawei Y5 Lite Android Go smartphone launched: Price, specifications, features

Back in May last year, Huawei launched its first Android Go-based smartphone, called Huawei Y3 (2018). Now, the Chinese company has taken the wraps off its second Android Go device. Called Huawei Y5 Lite, this smartphone offers a combination of entry-level specs, stock Android OS, and an affordable price tag.

Huawei Y5 Lite price

Huawei’s second Android Go smartphone has been launched in Pakistan. It comes with a price tag of PKR 16,500 (approximately Rs 8,200), and buyers will be able to choose between black and blue color options.

Huawei Y5 Lite specifications, features

As is the case with smartphones that are a part of Google’s Android Go initiative, the new Huawei Y5 Lite too runs stock Android OS. In this case, the smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition). But unlike other stock Android smartphones, Android Go devices come preloaded lite version of Google apps like Gmail Go, YouTube Go, Google Maps Go and more. These smartphones are also optimized to run ‘Lite’ versions of other popular apps like Uber, Facebook, and more.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

As far as specifications are concerned, the Huawei Y5 Lite sports a 5.45-inch LCD IPS display with HD+ (1440×720 pixels) resolution. Under the hood is a Mediatek MT6739 quad-core SoC paired with 1GB of RAM. On the memory front, the device comes with 16GB storage that can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For photography, the device is equipped with an 8-megapixel f/2.0 single lens camera at the back accompanied by a LED flash. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel f/2.2 fixed focus snapper accompanied by a selfie toning flash.

Making sure everything ticks is a 3,020mAh battery. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, micro-USB 2.0, GPS, GLONASS, and A-GPS.