Huawei Y6 2019 announced with Helio A22 SoC and 6.09-inch display with waterdrop notch

Huawei launched its last Y6 smartphone back in 2018 and now it is all set to release a 2019 version of the smartphone. Huawei recently launched a Pro version of the Huawei Y6 which happens to be an entry level device. The Huawei Y6 2019 and the Y6 Pro 2019 don’t differ much in terms of the specs and only vary in terms of the RAM and availability of the fingerprint scanner.

The Huawei Y6 2019 is set to come with 3GB RAM and does not have a fingerprint scanner. In terms of the processor the smartphone comes with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. It packs a 6.09-inch HD+ FullView display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset features a ‘Dewdrop Display’ panel. It runs EMUI 9.0 based on the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The smartphone will be available in 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. Optics wise, there is a single 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The device offers an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and Face Unlock functionality as well. The front camera is assisted by Selfie toning flash 2.0 feature, which helps brighten your selfies. It is powered by a 3,020mAh battery.

It will be available in three color options which include Sapphire Blue, Amber Brown and Midnight Black. The Amber Brown color option comes with a faux leather finish to the back which kind of makes this a unique design choice from the company. The pricing of the device is yet to be revealed by the company though.