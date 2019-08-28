Chinese smartphone maker Huawei launched the Y6 Prime (2019) smartphone in China earlier this year in March. The company had promised EMUI 9.1 update for the phone in July, but changed it to August afterward. Now, the Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) update is finally rolling out and it is available to download.

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) update detailed

The update brings EMUI 9.1 skin based on Android 9 Pie. It is an OTA (over-the-air) update with download size of 2.35GB. The update adds GPU Turbo 3.0, EROS System, video ringtone features and more. The EROFS (Extendable Read-Only File System) file system comes with improved compression mode that focuses on speed and performance. It improves read performance by up to 20 percent, and app start-up speed by 10 percent. The software also brings July 2019 Android security patch, along with performance improvements and bug fixes.

Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) specifications and features

It features a 6.09-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution along with the usual notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. Huawei has added an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a LED flash unit on the back for regular photos. It is worth noting that the front will also come with a “Selfie Toning Flash2.0” that will be hidden near the proximity sensor in the bezel of the device.

The device is powered by a 3,020mAh battery though it is likely that the Y6 Prime (2019) will not come with support for fast charging. Regular connectivity options such as Bluetooth, GPS, dual SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE are present. Other features of the device include a microUSB port at the bottom along with a 3.5mm audio socket. The smartphone is available in three colors – “Midnight Black”, “Sapphire Blue”, and “Amber Brown.”

Features Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) Price – Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 SoC OS Android Pie Display 6.09-inch HD+ Internal Memory 2GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 3,020mAh

