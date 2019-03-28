Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) with MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, notched display launched: Price, specifications and features

Chinese smartphone maker and telecommunications giant Huawei has just launched a new smartphone, the Huawei Y6 Prime (2019). It looks like the device will be similar to its sibling, the Huawei Y6 (2019) and the only likely change will be the name of the device along with a few internals. While comparing the Y6 Prime (2019) with the Huawei Y6 Prime (2018) we can see that there are significant changes both in the terms of the design and the usability of the device.

According to a report by GSMArena, the Huawei Y6 Prime (2019) will come with a 6.09-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution along with the usual notch and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. Huawei has added an 8-megapixel camera sensor on the front for selfies and a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a LED flash unit on the back for regular photos. It is worth noting that the front will also come with a “Selfie Toning Flash2.0” that will be hidden near the proximity sensor in the bezel of the device.

Looking at the images of the device, we can also see a fingerprint scanner on the back of the device along with a volume rocker and power button on the right side of the device. Other features of the device include a microUSB port at the bottom along with a 3.5mm audio socket. The device also comes with Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0 out of the box on the software side.

The device is powered by a 3,020mAh battery though it is likely that the Y6 Prime (2019) will not come with support for fast charging. The report also noted that the device will also come with FM Radio feature. According to the product description page, the device will be available in three colors. These colors include the “Midnight Black”, “Sapphire Blue”, and “Amber Brown”. The report also noted that the device has been launched in Pakistan for 21,499 Pakistani Rupee which is about Rs 10,500. There is no information on if or when the device will make to the Indian market.