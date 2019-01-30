Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) with leather back launched in Sri Lanka: Price, specifications, features

Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) has been launched in Sri Lanka with a leather-finish back and ‘Dewdrop Display’ panel. It is unknown whether the leather is genuine similar to the Huawei P20 Pro. It will be available in Amber Brown and Midnight Black color options. The company has also launched the Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) and Huawei Y9 (2019) in the country. The pricing details of the Huawei Y6 Pro are still under wraps. Furthermore, the smartphone was reportedly launched last week in Sri Lanka.

As for the specifications, the newly launched handset is a sequel to the Huawei Y6 (2018), unveiled back in April 2018. The details regarding the chipset are yet to be unveiled. It packs a 6.09-inch HD+ FullView display along with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset features a ‘Dewdrop Display’ panel. It runs EMUI 9.0 based on the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

The smartphone will be available in 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. Optics wise, there is a single 13-megapixel rear camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The device offers an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and Face Unlock functionality as well. The front camera is assisted by Selfie toning flash 2.0 feature, which helps brighten your selfies.

According to a report by DailyMirror.lk, the Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) will go on sale in the country via Singer retailer in Sri Lanka. As of now, there is no information on whether the company is planning to launch the same device in other markets, including India.