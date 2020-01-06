comscore Huawei Y6s launched: Price, features, design, specifications | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details
News

Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details

News

The Huawei Y6s ships with Android 9.0 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top. The new Huawei device also comes with Google Play Services.

  • Published: January 6, 2020 6:04 PM IST
Huawei Y6s

The Huawei Y6s smartphone has been launched with a MediaTek chipset. This handset ships with Android 9.0 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top. The new Huawei device also comes with Google Play Services. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes. Similar to other budget phones, this Huawei handset too sports a waterdrop notch.

Huawei Y6s features

As per the brand’s website, the Huawei Y6s is equipped with a 6.09-inch display with HD+ resolution and 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. It packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. One will also notice that the smartphone a flaunts Google Pixel-like dual-tone design at the back.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

The Huawei Y6s supports “Super Linear Speaker” and “Smart PA.” It will be available in colors like Orchid Blue and Starry Black. Huawei will be selling the Y6s with 3GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. The latter is expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. In terms of camera department, the Huawei Y6s offers a single 13-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with autofocus and LED flash. On the front, Huawei has added an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out now

Also Read

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out now

Connectivity options of the Huawei Y6s include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a 3.5mm jack. There is also a micro-USB port instead of a USB Type-C port. The Huawei Y6s is equipped with a 3,020mAh battery with no fast-charging support. The company is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the Huawei Y6s smartphone.

Separately, Huawei could soon launch its new flagship – the Huawei P40 series, in three variants. The Huawei P40 series flagships should pack the Kirin 990 5G. However, it is likely that the base variant will have the regular Kirin 990 without an integrated 5G modem. All three variants will most likely run EMUI 10 based on Android 10 right out the box. However, the information is not officially confirmed.

  • Published Date: January 6, 2020 6:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details
News
Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details
Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020

News

Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020

Huami Amazfit T-Rex renders teased ahead of launch

Wearables

Huami Amazfit T-Rex renders teased ahead of launch

OnePlus 6 in Wood and Canvas Blue color shown by designer

News

OnePlus 6 in Wood and Canvas Blue color shown by designer

Suunto 7, the first Wear OS watch with Sports Mode

Wearables

Suunto 7, the first Wear OS watch with Sports Mode

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details

Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020

OnePlus 6 in Wood and Canvas Blue color shown by designer

Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free

Realme 5i with quad cameras launched: Check features, price, sale details and more

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details

News

Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets Android 10 update

News

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets Android 10 update
Huawei P40 could have a triple camera-setup

News

Huawei P40 could have a triple camera-setup
Huawei Kirin 820 SoC details leaked online

News

Huawei Kirin 820 SoC details leaked online
Huawei P40 series could launch in 3 flagship variants

News

Huawei P40 series could launch in 3 flagship variants

हिंदी समाचार

itel A25 भारत में 100 दिनों की रिप्लेसमेंट वारंटी के साथ 3,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Whatsapp के डिलीट हुए मैसेज को ऐसे पढ़ें

Xbox One Series X कंसोल से बेहतर होगा अपकमिंग Sony PlayStation 5!

Xiaomi Redmi K20 के लिए खुशखबरी, Android 10 बेस्ड MIUI 11 स्टेबल अपडेट मिली

टॉप फिटनेस बैंड भारत में 3 हजार रुपये के अंदर : Mi Band, Infinix, Honor Band 5 हैं ऑप्शन

News

Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details
News
Huawei Y6s with Android 9 Pie, 6.09-inch display launched: Check full details
Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020

News

Samsung SelfieType technology to be showcased at CES 2020
OnePlus 6 in Wood and Canvas Blue color shown by designer

News

OnePlus 6 in Wood and Canvas Blue color shown by designer
Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free

News

Reliance JioFiber users will now get bundled ZEE5 subscription for free
Realme 5i with quad cameras launched: Check features, price, sale details and more

News

Realme 5i with quad cameras launched: Check features, price, sale details and more