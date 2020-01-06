The Huawei Y6s smartphone has been launched with a MediaTek chipset. This handset ships with Android 9.0 Pie OS with EMUI 9.1 custom skin on top. The new Huawei device also comes with Google Play Services. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes. Similar to other budget phones, this Huawei handset too sports a waterdrop notch.

Huawei Y6s features

As per the brand’s website, the Huawei Y6s is equipped with a 6.09-inch display with HD+ resolution and 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. It packs an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. One will also notice that the smartphone a flaunts Google Pixel-like dual-tone design at the back.

The Huawei Y6s supports “Super Linear Speaker” and “Smart PA.” It will be available in colors like Orchid Blue and Starry Black. Huawei will be selling the Y6s with 3GB RAM and up to 64GB internal storage. The latter is expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card. In terms of camera department, the Huawei Y6s offers a single 13-megapixel f/1.8 sensor with autofocus and LED flash. On the front, Huawei has added an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

Connectivity options of the Huawei Y6s include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and a 3.5mm jack. There is also a micro-USB port instead of a USB Type-C port. The Huawei Y6s is equipped with a 3,020mAh battery with no fast-charging support. The company is yet to reveal the pricing and availability details of the Huawei Y6s smartphone.

Separately, Huawei could soon launch its new flagship – the Huawei P40 series, in three variants. The Huawei P40 series flagships should pack the Kirin 990 5G. However, it is likely that the base variant will have the regular Kirin 990 without an integrated 5G modem. All three variants will most likely run EMUI 10 based on Android 10 right out the box. However, the information is not officially confirmed.