Huawei Y7 (2019) full specifications and renders leaked

The tipster claims that the Huawei Y7 (2019) could be priced around EUR 150 (approximately Rs 12,000) for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant.

  • Published: December 28, 2018 5:07 PM IST
Huawei Y7 (2019) has been in the rumor mill quite a few times. Now, a detailed set of specifications and renders of the Huawei Y7 (2019) has surfaced on the web, revealing key specs of the device. Leaked by tipster Roland Quandt via WinFuture.de, the smartphone is the sequel to the Huawei Y7 (2018), launched back in March.

The Huawei Y7 (2019) is said to sport a 6.2-inch HD+ waterdrop-style notched display along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The renders suggest that the device will feature a large bottom chin. Under the hood, the cited source asserts that the smartphone could house a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core chipset aided by 3GB/4GB of RAM.

The leaked specifications also indicate a large enough 4,000mAh battery without fast charging support. It may take around 4 hours to completely top up the battery. The company might also incorporate a notification LED light between the display and frame of the smartphone.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

On the photography front, there could be a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera will apparently leverage artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver enhanced results. It may come with AI features like Scene Detection. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The tipster further claims that the Huawei Y7 (2019) could be priced around EUR 150 (approximately Rs 12,000) for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant in Europe. Besides, the report suggests that some countries may get the Prime or Pro version of the Huawei Y7 (2019) with 4GB/64GB configuration.

