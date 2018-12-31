comscore
  Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) with dual cameras, 4000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications and features
Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) with dual cameras, 4000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications and features

Huawei's new smartphone comes with a price tag of 3,990,000 Vietnamese dongs (approximately Rs 11,990).

  Published: December 31, 2018 1:22 PM IST
Huawei has launched the Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) under its Y-series. The smartphone comes with a price tag of 3,990,000 Vietnamese dongs (approximately Rs 11,990). It is available for purchase in two color variants – Aurora Blue and Black in the country.

The Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) features a 6.26-inch FHD+ display along with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass on top. Under the hood, the handset houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset coupled with Adreno 506 GPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. The inbuilt storage is further expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card slot. The device runs the old Android 8.1 Oreo topped with EMUI 8.2 layer. The budget smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

There is a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel camera sensor along with an f/1.8 aperture and a LED flash module, and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include dual 4G, VoLTE, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. The handset also offers an in-display fingerprint sensor as well as the Face Unlock feature. The device measures 158.92×76.91x 8.1mm, and weighs about 168 grams. Additionally, it offers dual-SIM functionality.

Besides, Huawei’s sub-brand Honor recently announced that it will reportedly launch a flagship device early next year. The company is gearing up to take the wraps off the Honor View20 at an event scheduled for January 2019. This would be a global rebranded version of the Honor V20, which recently launched in China.

