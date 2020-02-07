Huawei Y7p with 48-megapixel camera, hole-punch display launched

The Huawei Y7p smartphone has been launched in Thailand. The key features of this Huawei phone are a 48-megapixel rear camera sensor, punch-hole display design, 4,000mAh battery and more. Huawei will be selling the mid-range device with a price tag of THB 4,999 (approx Rs 11,500). The brand is only offering the handset in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

The Huawei Y7p is available in two color options – Aurora Blue and Midnight Black in Thailand. The company will start shipping the device later this month. At the moment, it is unknown whether this mid-range phone will make it to the Indian market. Read on to find out more about this device.

Features, specifications

Talking about the features of the Huawei Y7p, the handset sports a 6.39-inch HD+ TFT LCD display. It ships with Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1 out of the box. The smartphone draws its power from a Kirin 710F octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. You also get the option to expand the internal storage by up to 512GB using a microSD card.

On the camera front, the Huawei Y7p bears three cameras at the back. The setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a third 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the company has added an 8-megapixel image sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

There is a 4,000mAh battery integrated inside the Huawei Y7p. In terms of connectivity, the Huawei Y7p supports Bluetooth 5.0, a micro-USB port, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, a 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, AGPS, and Glonass. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, compass, and gravity sensor. It doesn’t offer an in-display fingerprint sensor or side-mounted fingerprint sensor. One will find the fingerprint sensor at the rear of the phone.