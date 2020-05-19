comscore Huawei Y8p with Kirin 710F SoC, 4,000mAh battery launched | BGR India
Huawei Y8p with Kirin 710F SoC, 4,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras launched

The Chinese brand has unveiled the Huawei Y8p on its global website, revealing full details.

  Published: May 19, 2020 12:53 PM IST
The Huawei Y8p, which is a successor to Huawei Y8s, has been listed on the company’s global site. The smartphone is basically a rebranded version of Huawei Enjoy 10s. This new phone is powered by the company’s in-house Kirin 710F SoC instead of Kirin 710 chipset. The key highlight of the new Huawei phone is an in-display fingerprint scanner, a triple rear camera setup, and more. Also Read - Huawei Y9s with GMS and 16MP pop-up selfie camera now available in India: Check price, full specifications

The Chinese brand has unveiled the Huawei Y8p listing on its global website, revealing full details. The company has launched this phone in two color options – Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black. Huawei has not revealed the smartphone’s price and availability yet, but it can be found in Belarus for $270 (Rs. 20,500 approximately). Also Read - The United States has announced a new rule to prevent Huawei from producing its Kirin chipsets

Huawei Y8p Features and Specifications

As per the listing, the Huawei Y8p features a 6.3-inch OLED screen with Full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The smartphone runs on the latest EMUI 10.1 operating system with no support for the Google Play Service applications. It instead comes with Huawei Mobile Services, which includes Huawei AppGallery applications and Huawei MEETime video calling app pre-installed. Also Read - Huawei P40 Lite 5G with Kirin 820 SoC, quad-camera setup announced

The device will be available in two different RAM configurations of 4GB/6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. It also has a dedicated Nano Memory card slot option to further expand the storage by up to 256GB. In terms of photography, the Huawei Y8p comes with a triple camera setup at the back. It is comprised of a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

The main camera also offers Super Night Mode and SuperSpectrum sensor, which is Huawei’s marketing name for RYYB sensors. On the front, Huawei has added a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The Huawei Y8p packs a 4,000mAh battery with a standard 10W charging speed. In terms of connectivity, the handset includes Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi dual-band, GPS/Glonass, and a USB Type-C charging port.

  Published Date: May 19, 2020 12:53 PM IST

