Huawei Y8p with Kirin 710F SoC, 4,000mAh battery launched

The Huawei Y8p, which is a successor to Huawei Y8s, has been listed on the company's global site. The smartphone is basically a rebranded version of Huawei Enjoy 10s. This new phone is powered by the company's in-house Kirin 710F SoC instead of Kirin 710 chipset. The key highlight of the new Huawei phone is an in-display fingerprint scanner, a triple rear camera setup, and more.

The Chinese brand has unveiled the Huawei Y8p listing on its global website, revealing full details. The company has launched this phone in two color options – Breathing Crystal and Midnight Black. Huawei has not revealed the smartphone's price and availability yet, but it can be found in Belarus for $270 (Rs. 20,500 approximately).

Huawei Y8p Features and Specifications

As per the listing, the Huawei Y8p features a 6.3-inch OLED screen with Full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. The smartphone runs on the latest EMUI 10.1 operating system with no support for the Google Play Service applications. It instead comes with Huawei Mobile Services, which includes Huawei AppGallery applications and Huawei MEETime video calling app pre-installed.

The device will be available in two different RAM configurations of 4GB/6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. It also has a dedicated Nano Memory card slot option to further expand the storage by up to 256GB. In terms of photography, the Huawei Y8p comes with a triple camera setup at the back. It is comprised of a 48-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

The main camera also offers Super Night Mode and SuperSpectrum sensor, which is Huawei’s marketing name for RYYB sensors. On the front, Huawei has added a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The Huawei Y8p packs a 4,000mAh battery with a standard 10W charging speed. In terms of connectivity, the handset includes Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi dual-band, GPS/Glonass, and a USB Type-C charging port.