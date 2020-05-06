Huawei Y8s with dual-selfie camera, 6.5-inch FHD+ display announced

Huawei has announced its latest dual-selfie camera smartphone, Huawei Y8s, in the Middle East market. The company silently listed the Huawei Y8s on its official website in Jordan. Huawei listing notes that the smartphone will be made available in two colour options – Emerald Green and Midnight Black. However, the pricing and availability details are not yet revealed. Also Read - Huawei launches FreeBuds 3i wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation

Meanwhile, the company is bringing its Huawei Y9s to India. The handset has already been listed on Amazon India. It also revealed key features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The highlight of the device is the pop-up selfie camera, Kirin 710F and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Huawei Y8s instead packs Kirin 710 SoC. Check full specifications and features below.

Huawei Y8s: Specifications

The Huawei Y8s features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) TFT LCD display. It comes powered by the Kirin 710 octa-core processor coupled with Mali G51-MP4 GPU and 4GB RAM. It is listed to be available in two configurations – 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. There is provision to expand the storage further up to 512GB using a microSD card.

At the back, the Y8s has a dual camera setup. It flaunts a primary 48-megapixel camera with f/1.8 aperture, and a secondary 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there are two selfie cameras. These cameras are in the notch display carrying 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.0 aperture) and another 2-megapixel sensor (f/2.4 aperture).

There is a Sensors on the Huawei Y8s include ambient light sensor, compass, proximity sensor, gravity sensor, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.1. It gets a rear fingerprint scanner and 4,000mah battery with Micro-USB port charging port, 3.5mm audio jack. Other connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, and more.