Huawei Y9 (2019) with 6.5-inch display, Kirin 710 to launch in India on January 7

Huawei Y9 (2019), the big-screen smartphone from the Chinese company, is set to launch in India on January 7. The company has begun sending out media invites for the event in New Delhi where it will officially launch the first Y-series device in the country. Huawei has been slow to embrace India’s growing smartphone market and after launching the Huawei P9 in 2016, the company slowed down while its e-brand Honor expanded the base in the country. Now, after launching the flagship smartphones like the P20 Pro and Mate 20 Pro, Huawei is set to expand its portfolio in India.

Huawei’s current device lineup includes the Mate 20 Pro, P20 Pro, P20 Lite, Nova 3 and Nova 3i. With the addition of Huawei Y9 (2019), the company will have another mid-range smartphone. Ahead of the official launch, we already know that it will be exclusive to Amazon India and the e-commerce platform was the first to tease the device on its website. To recall, the Huawei Y9 (2019) was launched in October in China and is a mid-range device that differs a bit from Honor 8X with a total of four cameras at the helm.

Huawei Y9 (2019): Expected Price and Specifications

Huawei Y9 (2019) is big screen smartphone featuring a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is being sold as Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus in China and it is powered by octa-core Kirin 710 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz and coupled with Mali-G51 MP4. The smartphone is expected to launch in two storage variants: a 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM model with 128GB storage.

For imaging, there is a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel main camera with phase detection autofocus and f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel main shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Huawei Y9 (2019) comes with connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and uses microUSB port for charging. In terms of price, the base model with 4GB RAM is priced at RMB 1,499 (around Rs 15,300) in China while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at RMB 1,999 (around Rs 20,400) and it is likely to launch in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment when it becomes official in India next week.