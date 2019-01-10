comscore
Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch today: How to watch livestream, specifications and expected price

Huawei Y9 (2019) will compete with Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Honor 8X and Realme 2 Pro in India.

  • Published: January 10, 2019 8:49 AM IST
Huawei Y9 (2019), after an early teaser and delayed launch, will finally be introduced in India today. The Chinese smartphone maker is set to launch the smartphone at an event in the national capital, marking this the first Y series device to launch in the country. The launch of Y9 (2019) precedes that of Huawei Nova 4 with punch hole camera and is aimed to take on the mid-range offerings from brands like Xiaomi, Asus, Oppo, Vivo and Realme. The Huawei Y9 (2019) was launched as the Enjoy 9 Plus in China in October and it is a large screen device similar to Honor 8X from its sister brand.

Huawei Y9 (2019) India Launch: How to watch the livestream

With the launch of Huawei Y9 (2019) today, the Chinese company will expand its portfolio in India to include the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei Nova 3 and Huawei Nova 3i. The company has had a mixed year with the brand beating Apple to become second largest smartphone player with over 200 million smartphones shipped in 2018. It also faced increased scrutiny in the US and other markets. With doors closed in the US, Huawei is hoping to expand its presence in India, the world’s fastest growing smartphone market.

Huawei has scheduled the launch of Y9 (2019) for 12:30PM IST and the launch will be streamed live on company’s YouTube channel. It is also expected to stream the event live on its social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. The Huawei Y9 (2019) is identical to Honor 8X, which was launched few months back in India and the question will be whether the company wants to compete with its own brand in this competitive market.

Huawei Y9 (2019) India Launch: Expected Price

In China, the base model of Huawei Y9 (2019) is priced at RMB 1,499 (around Rs 15,300). The base variant with 4GB RAM and there is also a 6GB RAM variant priced at RMB 1,999 (around Rs 20,400). In India, the smartphone is expected to become available in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment. The pricing would make it a direct competitor to Honor 8X but also rival Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, which starts at Rs 13,999 and Realme 2 Pro, which starts at Rs 13,990.

Honor 8X Review: When style matters the most

Huawei Y9 (2019) India Launch: Specifications and Features

Huawei Y9 (2019), like the Honor 8X, is a big screen smartphone aimed at those looking for entertainment on the go. It features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Powering the device is an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz, coupled with Mali-G51 MP4. The smartphone is available in two storage variants in China: a 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM model with 128GB storage.

As far as camera setup is concerned there is a dual camera setup at the front as well as rear. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel main shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the back, there is a dual camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel main shooter with phase detection autofocus and f/2.0 aperture paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. It runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and sports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Huawei Y9 (2019) comes with connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and uses microUSB port for charging.

