Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch LIVE updates: Expected price, launch offers, features and more

Huawei is all set to kick off the New Year in India with a brand-new launch. After dropping in quite a few teasers all over social media and pushing the launch date at the last moment, the Chinese telecom major is finally ready to bring its new smartphone – Huawei Y9 (2019) – to Indian shores.

At an event in New Delhi, Huawei will be officially making the Y9 (2019) official. The mid-range smartphone will be exclusive to Amazon India, and mark the debut of Huawei’s Y-series in India, and will go against competing devices from Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia, Nokia, Motorola, and more.

The Y9 (2019) comes with a 6.5-inch FullHD+ ‘Full View’ display, complete with a notch. It has a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. And.. it’s here! The Huawei Y9 (2019) has been finally unveiled in the country. A short video just highlighted all the important aspects of Huawei’s new smartphone. We’re live from Huawei’s launch event in New Delhi, where the company will be soon unveiling the Y9 (2019) in India.