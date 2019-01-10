Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch LIVE updates: Expected price, launch offers, features and more

Huawei is all set to kick off the New Year in India with a brand-new launch. After dropping in quite a few teasers all over social media and pushing the launch date at the last moment, the Chinese telecom major is finally ready to bring its new smartphone – Huawei Y9 (2019) – to Indian shores.
At an event in New Delhi, Huawei will be officially making the Y9 (2019) official. The mid-range smartphone will be exclusive to Amazon India, and mark the debut of Huawei’s Y-series in India, and will go against competing devices from Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia, Nokia, Motorola, and more.
The Y9 (2019) comes with a 6.5-inch FullHD+ ‘Full View’ display, complete with a notch. It has a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.