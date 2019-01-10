comscore
Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch LIVE updates: Expected price, launch offers, features and more

Stay tuned to BGR India as we bring you up-to-the-second news regarding Huawei's newest mid-range smartphone.

  • Published: January 10, 2019 11:49 AM IST
huawrei-y9-2019

Huawei is all set to kick off the New Year in India with a brand-new launch. After dropping in quite a few teasers all over social media and pushing the launch date at the last moment, the Chinese telecom major is finally ready to bring its new smartphone – Huawei Y9 (2019) – to Indian shores.

At an event in New Delhi, Huawei will be officially making the Y9 (2019) official. The mid-range smartphone will be exclusive to Amazon India, and mark the debut of Huawei’s Y-series in India, and will go against competing devices from Xiaomi, Realme, Nokia, Nokia, Motorola, and more.

As always, you can trust BGR India for providing you with up-to-the-second updates regarding Huawei’s newest launch. So stay tuned, as we bring you all the action as it happens!

Rajat Sharma January 10, 201912:17 pm

The Y9 (2019) comes with a 6.5-inch FullHD+ ‘Full View’ display, complete with a notch. It has a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Rajat Sharma January 10, 201912:16 pm

And.. it’s here! The Huawei Y9 (2019) has been finally unveiled in the country. A short video just highlighted all the important aspects of Huawei’s new smartphone.

Rajat Sharma January 10, 201912:15 pm

We’re live from Huawei’s launch event in New Delhi, where the company will be soon unveiling the Y9 (2019) in India.

Huawei Y9 (2019)

Huawei Y9 (2019)
Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.2
Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC
16MP + 2MP
  Published Date: January 10, 2019 11:49 AM IST

