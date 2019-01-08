comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch now on January 10: All you need to know
News

Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch now on January 10: All you need to know

News

Huawei Y9 (2019) is a mid-range smartphone powered Kirin 710 chipset and running Android Oreo.

  • Published: January 8, 2019 8:54 AM IST
Huawei-Y9-2019 805x456

Huawei Y9 (2019), the large-screen smartphone from the world’s second-largest smartphone maker, is now set to launch in India on January 10. The company initially sent media invites for a launch on January 7 in New Delhi but had to postpone it. The Huawei Y9 (2019) will launch as the first Y-series device in the country and will debut in India just months after the launch of company’s flagship smartphone, the Mate 20 Pro. The launch of Huawei Y9 (2019) will be the strongest indicator yet as to how serious the Chinese smartphone maker is about the Indian smartphone market. With Honor, Huawei has been expanding its e-brand in the country and is now expanding its product portfolio.

The current device lineup of Huawei in India includes the Mate 20 Pro, P20 Pro, P20 Lite, Nova 3 and Nova 3i. With the addition of Huawei Y9 (2019), the company will have another mid-range smartphone that could compete against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Honor 8X and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2. Ahead of the official launch, we already know that it will be exclusive to Amazon India and the e-commerce platform was the first to tease the device on its website. The Huawei Y9 (2019) was launched in China in October as Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus and will be an attempt by Huawei to expand in India, where it does not have even one percent market share.

Honor View20 India launch scheduled for January 29; will be Amazon exclusive

Also Read

Honor View20 India launch scheduled for January 29; will be Amazon exclusive

Huawei Y9 (2019): Expected Price and Specifications

Huawei Y9 (2019) sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, which is similar to that of Honor 8X. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz coupled with Mali-G51 MP4 and comes in two storage variants: a 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM model with 128GB storage. There is a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel main camera with phase detection autofocus and f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a dual camera system comprising of a 13-megapixel main shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

It runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Huawei Y9 (2019) comes with connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and uses microUSB port for charging. In terms of price, the base model with 4GB RAM is priced at RMB 1,499 (around Rs 15,300) in China while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at RMB 1,999 (around Rs 20,400) and it is likely to launch in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment when it becomes official in India next week.

You Might be Interested

Huawei Y9 (2019)

Huawei Y9 (2019)
Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.2
Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC
16MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: January 8, 2019 8:54 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi phone with 48-megapixel camera spotted
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite players are getting a Suppressed Sniper Rifle soon
thumb-img
News
Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India today at 8PM
thumb-img
News
Kumbh JioPhone announced by Reliance Jio

Most Popular

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Redmi phone with 48-megapixel camera spotted

BSNL, Eros Now partner to offer over 11,000 premium movies and videos to prepaid customers

OxygenOS 9.0.11 update rolling out for OnePlus 6T

Asus rolls out FOTA update for Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2

Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India today at 8PM

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India today at 8PM

News

Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India today at 8PM
Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch now on January 10

News

Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch now on January 10
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Red color variant officially launching on January 10

News

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Red color variant officially launching on January 10
Red Magic by Nubia announces doorstep service in India

News

Red Magic by Nubia announces doorstep service in India
Honor View20 India launch on January 29

News

Honor View20 India launch on January 29

हिंदी समाचार

आसुस Zenfone Max M2 और Max Pro M2 को कई सुधारों के साथ मिल रही है नई अपडेट

Redmi का 48MP कैमरे वाला वीडियो हुआ लाइव, Redmi Pro 2 के नाम से हो सकता है लॉन्च

Huawei Y9 (2019) भारत में 10 जवनरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

कुंभ मेले में अब नहीं बिछड़ेंगे करण-अर्जुन, जियो ने लॉन्च किया नया "कुंभ जियोफोन"

शाओमी रेडमी नोट 7 गीकबेंच पर स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ हुआ लिस्ट, लॉन्च डेट भी हुई लीक

News

Redmi phone with 48-megapixel camera spotted
News
Redmi phone with 48-megapixel camera spotted
BSNL, Eros Now partner to offer over 11,000 premium movies and videos to prepaid customers

News

BSNL, Eros Now partner to offer over 11,000 premium movies and videos to prepaid customers
OxygenOS 9.0.11 update rolling out for OnePlus 6T

News

OxygenOS 9.0.11 update rolling out for OnePlus 6T
Asus rolls out FOTA update for Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2

News

Asus rolls out FOTA update for Zenfone Max Pro M2, Zenfone Max M2
Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India today at 8PM

News

Honor 10 Lite likely to be unveiled in India today at 8PM