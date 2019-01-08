Huawei Y9 (2019) India launch now on January 10: All you need to know

Huawei Y9 (2019), the large-screen smartphone from the world’s second-largest smartphone maker, is now set to launch in India on January 10. The company initially sent media invites for a launch on January 7 in New Delhi but had to postpone it. The Huawei Y9 (2019) will launch as the first Y-series device in the country and will debut in India just months after the launch of company’s flagship smartphone, the Mate 20 Pro. The launch of Huawei Y9 (2019) will be the strongest indicator yet as to how serious the Chinese smartphone maker is about the Indian smartphone market. With Honor, Huawei has been expanding its e-brand in the country and is now expanding its product portfolio.

The current device lineup of Huawei in India includes the Mate 20 Pro, P20 Pro, P20 Lite, Nova 3 and Nova 3i. With the addition of Huawei Y9 (2019), the company will have another mid-range smartphone that could compete against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Honor 8X and Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2. Ahead of the official launch, we already know that it will be exclusive to Amazon India and the e-commerce platform was the first to tease the device on its website. The Huawei Y9 (2019) was launched in China in October as Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus and will be an attempt by Huawei to expand in India, where it does not have even one percent market share.

Huawei Y9 (2019): Expected Price and Specifications

Huawei Y9 (2019) sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, which is similar to that of Honor 8X. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz coupled with Mali-G51 MP4 and comes in two storage variants: a 4GB RAM variant with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM model with 128GB storage. There is a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel main camera with phase detection autofocus and f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a dual camera system comprising of a 13-megapixel main shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

It runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Huawei Y9 (2019) comes with connectivity options like WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and uses microUSB port for charging. In terms of price, the base model with 4GB RAM is priced at RMB 1,499 (around Rs 15,300) in China while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at RMB 1,999 (around Rs 20,400) and it is likely to launch in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment when it becomes official in India next week.