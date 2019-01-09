Huawei Y9 (2019) set to launch in India tomorrow: All you need to know

Huawei is all set to launch its budget Huawei Y9 (2019) on January 10. Initially, the company was supposed to unveil the sequel to the Huawei Y9 (2018) on January 7, but the launch got pushed to January 10. It is the first smartphone to debut under Huawei’s Y-series. The rescheduled launch event will be held in New Delhi starting at 10:30 AM. The Huawei Y9 (2019) will be available exclusively via Amazon India. Additionally, the Huawei Y9 (2019) was launched in China back in October with a Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus label and launching the same device in India will be an attempt by Huawei to expand its portfolio.

In terms of specifications, the Huawei Y9 (2019) features a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. This is the same panel that we have seen on the Honor 8X. At its core is a Huawei’s home-brewed Kirin 710 octa-core chipset clocked at 2.2GHz, accompanied by Mali-G51 MP4. It comes in options of 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It is offered in Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue and gradient Aurora Purple color variants as well. The budget phone runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro First Look

Optics wise, the handset gets a combination of a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth camera sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For shooting selfies, there is a dual camera setup, including a 13-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 sensor.

Connectivity options include WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It is equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. As for the pricing details, the handset comes with a price tag of RMB 1,499 (approximately Rs 15,300) for the 4GB RAM variant, while the 6GB RAM variant cost RMB 1,999 (approximately Rs 20,400). It is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 bracket when it becomes official in India tomorrow. Besides, Huawei-owned Honor is also gearing up to launch its Honor 10 Lite device on January 15.