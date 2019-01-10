Huawei Y9 (2019) with 6.5-inch display, Kirin 710 SoC launched in India: Price, Specifications

Huawei Y9 (2019), the new big screen mid-range smartphone, has been launched in India. This is the first Y-series device to launch in India and joins Huawei‘s expanding list of devices, which already includes the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei Nova 3 and Huawei Nova 3i. The smartphone was launched in China as Huawei Enjoy 9 Plus in October last year, and with Huawei Y9 (2019), the Chinese smartphone maker is trying to compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Realme 2 Pro.

Huawei is the second largest smartphone maker in the world but in India, the company has less than 1 percent market share with its e-brand, Honor. The company shipped record 200 million smartphones last year but was also forced to drop its plan to enter the United States, where it was expected to challenge Apple. Now, with its planned expansion to US shelved by the government there, the company is looking to markets like India and Europe to expand its base. With the Y9 (2019), Huawei is showing its seriousness towards the Indian market, where it will compete with its own online brand.

Huawei Y9 (2019) Launch: Price in India and Sale Details

Huawei has priced the Y9 (2019) at Rs 15,990 in India for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. Huawei Y9 (2019) will be available exclusively via Amazon India, and those buying the smartphone will get boat Rockerz Sports Bluetooth headset worth Rs 2,990 for free. The smartphone will be available in black and sapphire blue color and will go on first sale on January 15, 2019.

Huawei Y9 (2019) Launch: Key Specifications and Features

Huawei Y9 (2019) is not much different from that Honor 8X with the same 3D arc design and both the devices differ only in areas like battery capacity and camera setup. It features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Huawei claims that it is offering a big screen experience since consumers spend more than eight hours every day. Under the hood is an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz, coupled with Mali-G51 MP4 and option for 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Huawei Y9 (2019) also comes with AI optimized dual camera system at the front as well as rear and support scene recognition. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel main shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the back, there is a dual-camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel main shooter with phase detection autofocus and f/2.0 aperture paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The camera is also optimized with a feature called instant snap, which is meant to capture an immediate moment.

The smartphone runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and is expected to get Android Pie update in the coming weeks. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and uses microUSB port for charging. With Y9 (2019), Huawei has introduced a competitive smartphone that could end up killing Honor 8X than compete with Redmi Note 6 Pro or Realme 2 Pro.