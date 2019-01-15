Huawei Y9 (2019) sale on Amazon India kicks off today: Price, Specifications, Offers

Huawei launched its first Y series smartphone in India last week, called the Huawei Y9 (2019). The big screen mid-range smartphone was launched at a price of Rs 15,990. It will go on sale first time today at Amazon India. Consumers purchasing Huawei Y9 will get boat Rockerz Sports Bluetooth headset worth Rs 2,990 for free. The smartphone will be available in Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue color options.

The newly launched Huawei Y9 (2019) is targeted towards young generation with big 6.5-inch display and 4,000mAh battery. It joins existing Huawei lineup of Mate 20 Pro, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei Nova 3 ,and Huawei Nova 3i. In terms of competition, the handset will go up against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Motorola One Power and Realme 2 Pro.

Huawei Y9 (2019) Launch: Key Specifications and Features

The Huawei Y9 (2019) features a 6.5-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Huawei claims that it is offering a big screen experience since consumers spend more than eight hours every day. Under the hood is an octa-core Kirin 710 chipset clocked at 2.2GHz, coupled with Mali-G51 MP4 and option for 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage.

Huawei Y9 (2019) also comes with AI optimized dual camera system at the front as well as rear and support scene recognition. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel main shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the back, there is a dual-camera setup comprising of a 16-megapixel main shooter with phase detection auto focus and f/2.0 aperture paired with a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

The smartphone runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and uses Micro-USB port for charging.