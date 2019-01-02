comscore
Huawei Y9 (2019) teased by Amazon India; budget smartphone with GPU Turbo for gaming

The teaser also confirms that the Huawei Y9 (2019) will be Amazon exclusive.

  • Updated: January 2, 2019 9:25 AM IST
While Huawei is gearing up to launch its Huawei Y9 (2019) in India, Amazon has already started teasing the launch of the smartphone. The teaser also confirms that the handset will be Amazon exclusive. The upcoming Huawei Y9 (2019) is expected to pack GPU Turbo to help boosts gaming performance.

The budget smartphone features a 6.5-inch full HD+ notched display with a 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the handset is powered by Huawei‘s home-brewed HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset, paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. The inbuilt storage is expandable via a microSD card. It runs EMUI 8.2 based on the old Android 8.1 Oreo.

On the imaging front, the smartphone packs a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 16-megapixel RGB sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 camera sensor. For shooting selfies, there is a 13-megapixel RGB sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Huawei Y9 (2019) is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. There is a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well. The device reportedly supports AI Power 7.0 power saving technology as well as the fingerprint 4.0 identification technology. The tech is said to unlock the smartphone at a speed of 0.3 seconds.

As of now, there is no official word from the company, but Huawei will probably launch the smartphone by the end of January 2019. The pricing details of the Huawei Y9 (2019) is unknown, but is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 bracket ($215) in India.

  • Published Date: January 2, 2019 8:56 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 2, 2019 9:25 AM IST

