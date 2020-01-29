comscore Huawei Y9 2019 to soon get Android 10-based EMUI 10 | BGR India
Huawei Y9 2019 to soon get Android 10-based EMUI 10 update

Huawei will finally roll out the Android 10-based EMUI 10 stable update for its Huawei Y9 2019 smartphone.

  Published: January 29, 2020 10:12 AM IST
Last month, Chinese smartphone maker Huawei released the Android 10-based EMUI 10 update for its Y9 Prime 2019 smartphone. Now, the company has announced that its predecessor Huawei Y9 2019 will also receive the same update shortly.

Previously, the manufacturer had stated that the device was not going to receive Android 10 due to its hardware limitations. As expected, it caused much annoyance among users. Everything indicates that the new decision is based on the complaints received.

The Kirin 710 chipset is the mobile platform that gives power to the smartphone. It is an SoC fully capable of running Android 10 without any problem, but this is something that Huawei denied a few months ago. Contradictory to users’ complaints recently, which led to over 1,600 petition signs. The firm shortly announced the Android 10 update confirmation for the smartphone through its Twitter account.

It is worth noting that the Huawei smartphone has already received a major Android version upgrade in the past. This makes the report about the Android 10-based EMUI 10 upgrade quite impressive. Traditionally, such devices get left behind after the device’s successor gets released.

The upcoming Android 10-based EMUI 10 stable update for the Huawei Y9 2019 smartphone will include changes in the overall UI design. The new software update will also bring dark mode, updated icons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. Other big Android 10 features coming to the smartphone include smart reply, better privacy, location controls, and more.

Huawei Y9 2019 features, specifications

The Huawei Y9 2019 made its debut back in 2018. The smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. The device also sports a dual-camera setup at the back. This includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel dedicated depth sensor camera.

The Huawei Y9 2019 features a Hisilicon Kirin 710 SoC with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The device packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, micro-USB 2.0 port for charging.

