Huawei recently released the Android 10 update for the Huawei P30 Pro and Honor 10 Lite smartphones in India. Now, the company has pushed another Android 10-based software update for the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 device. The latest update bumps up the version number to EMUI 10.0.0.159, and is currently available for users based in India.

The OTA update is about 3.49GB in size and brings the November 2019 security patch. Users will be prompted to download the update with a push notification. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> About Phone -> System & updates -> Software update -> Check for Updates. To avoid any additional cellular data charges, users should download the update over Wi-Fi.

Watch: Top 5 Smartphones to launch in January 2020

Huawei, like other Android smartphone makers, is rolling out the update to the device in a staged manner, so it should take a while before reaching all Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 units gradually. The update is likely to hit a broader number of devices soon, HuaweiCentral reports.

The new Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 update adds the usual Android 10 features. The latest Android 10 OS brings a new system-wide dark theme, Live Caption, improved smart reply feature, and more. Google is also improving security and privacy with Android 10 as well, where users can now let apps collect location data only when it’s in use.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.59-inch LTPS IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 ratio aspect ratio. The panel operates at FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is available in three color options to choose from including, Emerald Green, Midnight Black, and Sapphire Blue.

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 features a Hisilicon Kirin 710F SoC. It has 4GB of RAM with 64GB/128GB internal storage and a dedicated microSD card slot. The device packs a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE and, USB Type-C port for charging.

The device also sports a triple-camera setup at the back. This includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor. Paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP dedicated depth sensor camera. On the front, the device has a Motorized pop-up 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Story Timeline