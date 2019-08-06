comscore Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets latest EMUI 9.1 update before its first sale
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) EMUI 9.1 update rolling out ahead of first sale in India

Huawei says that the EMUI 9.1 update roll out for the Y9 Prime (2019) has already begun. Customers who buy the phone will start receiving this update within a week.

  Updated: August 6, 2019 3:44 PM IST
huawei-y9-prime-2019-bgr-4

Huawei has started pushing out the latest EMUI 9.1 update to its recently launched Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) smartphones in India. The handset is yet to go on sale in the country, and just before it, Huawei has announced the rollout. The Y9 Prime (2019) first sale is scheduled for tomorrow, August 7, on Amazon India. Separately, Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) will be sold across Croma, Poorvika and more retail outlets in offline from August 10.

In press statement on Tuesday, Huawei noted that the EMUI 9.1 update for the Y9 Prime (2019) has already begun. Customers who buy the phone will start receiving this update within a week. In terms of changes, the EMUI 9.1 brings in improved performance, new wallpapers and icons, GPU Turbo 3.0, EROFS and more. The smartphone was unveiled with Android 9 Pie based EMUI 9 last week in India. Huawei during the event in New Delhi had promised the 9.1 update to follow soon, and now its already here within a week of launch.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 First Impressions: Pop-up camera, full-screen display and more

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 First Impressions: Pop-up camera, full-screen display and more

The Y9 Prime (2019) is company’s first-ever smartphone with pop-up selfie camera in the Indian market. The smartphone’s USP is the full-screen display, 16-megapixel pop-up shooter, and 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone comes in one variant only and it is priced at Rs 15,990.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019): Specifications and features

In terms of specifications, the Y9 Prime (2019) features a full-screen 6.59-inch full-HD+ display along with 391ppi pixel density. There is no notch for camera, and you get a pop-camera instead. Under the hood is a HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset, which is accompanied by ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.

In terms of optics, there is a triple-camera setup at the back. It comprises a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for depth-sensing. For the front, the smartphone houses a 16-megapixel pop-up camera for capturing selfies.

The Y9 Prime (2019) offers a big 4,000mAh battery. It comes with EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. In terms of connectivity, the phone ships with standard 4G LTE support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB-Type C. For the security, the handset also comes equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Features Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)
Price 15990
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Display 6.59-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

15990

Android 9.0 Pie
HiSilicon Kirin 710
Triple - 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
  Published Date: August 6, 2019 3:40 PM IST
  Updated Date: August 6, 2019 3:44 PM IST

