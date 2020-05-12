comscore Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update
News

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update

News

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is getting a new security patch update, which fixes several critical vulnerabilities, and other high-risk issues.

  • Updated: May 12, 2020 9:04 PM IST
huawei-y9-prime-2019-bgr-10

Huawei is rolling out a new software update for its Y9 Prime 2019 smartphone. The latest software update brings in the month-old April 2020 Android security patch for the device along with the inclusion of some new features, such as the Huawei Assistant and Smart Charge settings. Also Read - Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out now

The latest Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 update bumps up the EMUI software build version to V10.0.0.205 and is about 87.16 MB in size. However, the EMUI build and size may vary depending on the region. The new update is based on the latest EMUI 10 software and brings security enhancements to the device. Also Read - Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) offline sales in India to kick off tomorrow: Price, offers, features

Watch: PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 devices gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates. Also Read - Vivo S1 vs Realme X vs Oppo K3 vs Huawei Y9 Prime 2019: Price in India, features compared

As per the changelog, the update mention fixes for 5 critical, 12 high, and 1 medium level of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent build, HuaweiCentral reports. The April 2020 Android security patch also fixes several security issues in the device, which ranges from System-level framework to Kernel components. Huawei could likely roll out the latest May 2020 security patch in the coming weeks.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 features, specifications

To recall, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 flaunts a 6.59-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. It also comes with a HiSilicon Kirin 710F chipset paired with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The smartphone additionally has a triple rear-camera setup. Comprised of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Vivo V19 Review: A camera with a phone, not a phone with a camera

Also Read

Vivo V19 Review: A camera with a phone, not a phone with a camera

On the front, the device sports a 16-megapixel Motorized pop-up camera for capturing selfies and videos. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 12, 2020 8:20 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 12, 2020 9:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno 4 live images with quad rear cameras leaked
News
Oppo Reno 4 live images with quad rear cameras leaked
YouTube's mobile app gets a design makeover

Entertainment

YouTube's mobile app gets a design makeover

Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3, Realme TV listed

News

Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3, Realme TV listed

Mobile internet service restored in Kashmir

Telecom

Mobile internet service restored in Kashmir

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update

News

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update

Most Popular

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Oppo Reno 4 live images with quad rear cameras leaked

Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3, Realme TV listed

Check if your Windows PC is in danger with this tool

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update

Google Pixel 4a launch pushed to June

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Related Topics

Related Stories

YouTube's mobile app gets a design makeover

Entertainment

YouTube's mobile app gets a design makeover
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update

News

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update
Google Pixel 4a launch pushed to June

News

Google Pixel 4a launch pushed to June
Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV box price slashed by Rs 2,000: Check offer

News

Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV box price slashed by Rs 2,000: Check offer
Microsoft rolls out dedicated Family Safety app for preview on iOS, Android

News

Microsoft rolls out dedicated Family Safety app for preview on iOS, Android

हिंदी समाचार

Apple iPhone 12 के वेरिएंट, फीचर्स और फाइनल प्राइस लीक, जानें पूरी डिटेल

गूगल इस तारीख से शुरू कर सकती है सस्ते स्मार्टफोन की बिक्री!

Honor ने लॉन्च किया नया स्मार्टफोन, ऐसे 3000 रुपये कम में खरीद सकते हैं आप

कुछ ही मिनट में बिक गया शाओमी का ये दमदार स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत

ट्राई की लिस्ट में जियो एक बार फिर टॉप पर पहुंचा, वोडाफोन को लगा झटका

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways
PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

News

Oppo Reno 4 live images with quad rear cameras leaked
News
Oppo Reno 4 live images with quad rear cameras leaked
Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3, Realme TV listed

News

Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3, Realme TV listed
Check if your Windows PC is in danger with this tool

News

Check if your Windows PC is in danger with this tool
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update

News

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update
Google Pixel 4a launch pushed to June

News

Google Pixel 4a launch pushed to June