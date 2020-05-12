Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets April 2020 security patch update

Huawei is rolling out a new software update for its Y9 Prime 2019 smartphone. The latest software update brings in the month-old April 2020 Android security patch for the device along with the inclusion of some new features, such as the Huawei Assistant and Smart Charge settings. Also Read - Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Android 10-based EMUI 10 update rolling out now

The latest Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 update bumps up the EMUI software build version to V10.0.0.205 and is about 87.16 MB in size. However, the EMUI build and size may vary depending on the region. The new update is based on the latest EMUI 10 software and brings security enhancements to the device. Also Read - Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) offline sales in India to kick off tomorrow: Price, offers, features

Watch: PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

The OTA update is rolling out in a staged process. Hence, it could take a while before reaching all Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 devices gradually. Users will get a push notification to download the update automatically. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates. Also Read - Vivo S1 vs Realme X vs Oppo K3 vs Huawei Y9 Prime 2019: Price in India, features compared

As per the changelog, the update mention fixes for 5 critical, 12 high, and 1 medium level of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent build, HuaweiCentral reports. The April 2020 Android security patch also fixes several security issues in the device, which ranges from System-level framework to Kernel components. Huawei could likely roll out the latest May 2020 security patch in the coming weeks.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 features, specifications

To recall, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 flaunts a 6.59-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. It also comes with a HiSilicon Kirin 710F chipset paired with Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The smartphone additionally has a triple rear-camera setup. Comprised of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, the device sports a 16-megapixel Motorized pop-up camera for capturing selfies and videos. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.