Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) India launch: Price, specifications

Huawei has launched its pop-up selfie camera smartphone, the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019), at an event in New Delhi today. The smartphone was globally unveiled back in May. Now, the Y9 Prime (2019) has become Huawei’s first ever smartphone with pop-up selfie camera in the Indian market. The smartphone’s USP is the full-screen display, 16-megapixel pop-up shooter, and 4,000mAh battery. Huawei will exclusively sell it online via Amazon India. Here’s a look at the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) price, launch offers, specifications and more.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) price in India, launch offers

The Y9 Prime (2019) is priced at Rs 15,990 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. Consumers will be able to purchase Y9 Prime (2019) starting August 7, at 12:00PM from Amazon India.

Huawei has announced a bunch of offers for both online and offline buyers. As mentioned, the smartphone will go on sale online from August 7. Buyers will get Rs 500 Amazon Pay cashback, up to Rs 1,500 exchange offer, and benefits up to Rs 20,000 from Reliance Jio.

As for offline buyers, the new smartphone will be available via leading retail chains including Croma. Pre-booking starts on August 5, and the new device will be available from August 10. Those who pre-book will be entitled to a free Huawei Sports BT headphones, and a 15,000mAh powerbank worth a total of Rs 4,598.

Specifications and features

In terms of specifications, the Y9 Prime (2019) features a full-screen 6.59-inch full-HD+ display along with 391ppi pixel density. There is no notch for camera, and you get a pop-camera instead. Under the hood is a HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset, which is accompanied by ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.

In terms of optics, there is a triple-camera setup at the back. It comprises a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for depth-sensing. For the front, the smartphone houses a 16-megapixel pop-up camera for capturing selfies.

The Y9 Prime (2019) offers a big 4,000mAh battery. It comes with EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. In terms of connectivity, the phone ships with standard 4G LTE support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB-Type C. For the security, the handset also comes equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.