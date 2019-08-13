The newest Huawei smartphone in India is all set to be available via offline stores starting tomorrow. The Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) is the company’s first smartphone in India to boast a pop-up selfie camera. Here’s everything you need to know about the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) sale.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) sale details, offers

The Huawei smartphone went on sale via online channels last week. Starting tomorrow, it will be available easily via offline retail stores like Croma and Poorvika. In the first wave, the smartphone will be available across cities like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Cochin, Chennai, and Bengaluru. More cities will be added in the second wave.

To remind you, the Y9 Prime (2019) costs Rs 15,990 in India. In this price segment, the Huawei smartphone faces competition from smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme X, and the Oppo K3 to name a few.

Post launch, the smartphone was up for pre-bookings. Those who pre-booked the smartphone before August 10 are entitled to a free Huawei Sports BT headphone, and 15,000mAh powerbank worth a total of Rs 4,598. Other offers include no-cost EMIs for up to 12 months, and benefits from Reliance Jio. These include cashback worth Rs 2,200 and 125GB additional 4G data. These benefits can be availed by getting a recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299.

Y9 Prime (2019) features, specifications

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Realme X Oppo K3 Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) Price 13999 16999 16990 15990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 710 SoC HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie ColorOS 6 (Android 9 Pie) Android 9 Pie EMUI 9.1 (Android 9 Pie) Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED- 6.5-inch full HD+ 6.59-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual (48MP+5MP) Dual (48MP + 5MP) Dual (16MP + 2MP) Triple cameras (16MP + 8MP + 2MP) Front Camera 13MP 16MP 16MP 16MP Battery 4,000mAh 3,765mAh 3,765mAh 4,000mAh

