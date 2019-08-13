comscore Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) sale offline kicks off tomorrow: Price, features
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) offline sales in India to kick off tomorrow: Price, offers, features
News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) offline sales in India to kick off tomorrow: Price, offers, features

News

The Y9 Prime (2019) is the first Huawei smartphone in India to boast a pop-up selfie camera. It has been made available online, and now will be available via offline channels.

  • Published: August 13, 2019 2:55 PM IST
huawei-y9-prime-2019-bgr-13

The newest Huawei smartphone in India is all set to be available via offline stores starting tomorrow. The Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) is the company’s first smartphone in India to boast a pop-up selfie camera. Here’s everything you need to know about the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) sale.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) sale details, offers

The Huawei smartphone went on sale via online channels last week. Starting tomorrow, it will be available easily via offline retail stores like Croma and Poorvika. In the first wave, the smartphone will be available across cities like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Cochin, Chennai, and Bengaluru. More cities will be added in the second wave.

To remind you, the Y9 Prime (2019) costs Rs 15,990 in India. In this price segment, the Huawei smartphone faces competition from smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme X, and the Oppo K3 to name a few.

Post launch, the smartphone was up for pre-bookings. Those who pre-booked the smartphone before August 10 are entitled to a free Huawei Sports BT headphone, and 15,000mAh powerbank worth a total of Rs 4,598. Other offers include no-cost EMIs for up to 12 months, and benefits from Reliance Jio. These include cashback worth Rs 2,200 and 125GB additional 4G data. These benefits can be availed by getting a recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299.

Y9 Prime (2019) features, specifications

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Realme X Oppo K3 Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)
Price 13999 16999 16990 15990
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 710 SoC HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie ColorOS 6 (Android 9 Pie) Android 9 Pie EMUI 9.1 (Android 9 Pie)
Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED- 6.5-inch full HD+ 6.59-inch full-HD+
Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual (48MP+5MP) Dual (48MP + 5MP) Dual (16MP + 2MP) Triple cameras (16MP + 8MP + 2MP)
Front Camera 13MP 16MP 16MP 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh 3,765mAh 3,765mAh 4,000mAh

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)

15990

Android 9 Pie (EMUI 9.1)
HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC
Triple - 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019

15990

Android 9.0 Pie
HiSilicon Kirin 710
Triple - 16MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: August 13, 2019 2:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers
thumb-img
News
Honor Band 5 India launch on August 8
thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi File manager gains Google Drive integration
News
Xiaomi Mi File manager gains Google Drive integration
PES 2020: India price out and pre-order goes live

Gaming

PES 2020: India price out and pre-order goes live

Google enables password-less login if you have an Android smartphone

News

Google enables password-less login if you have an Android smartphone

Amazon Marketplace Appstore launched in India: All you need to know

News

Amazon Marketplace Appstore launched in India: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, A5 (2017) update rolling out now

News

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro, A5 (2017) update rolling out now

Most Popular

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Vivo S1 Review

Oppo K3 Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) offline sales kick off tomorrow

Honor Band 5 sold out in 5 days, next sale on August 14

Huami to reportedly launch a smartwatch to take on the Apple Watch

Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II, PowerShot G7 X Mark III launched in India

Xiaomi Mi File manager gains Google Drive integration

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) offline sales kick off tomorrow

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) offline sales kick off tomorrow
Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet

News

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet
LG dual screen smartphone teased again

News

LG dual screen smartphone teased again
Huawei P30, P30 Pro update rolling out

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro update rolling out
Jio partners with Microsoft for Azure cloud sloutions

News

Jio partners with Microsoft for Azure cloud sloutions

हिंदी समाचार

Nintendo टक्कर देगा Microsoft, स्मार्टफोन बनेगा हैंड-हेल्ड गेमिंग डिवाइस

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G है दुनिया का सबसे बेस्ट कैमरा फोन

Reliance Jio Plan : जियो 300 रुपये से कम कीमत में यूजर्स को दे रहा है डेली 3GB डेटा

Xiaomi Mi A3 स्मार्टफोन ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा सेटअप के साथ 21 अगस्त को भारत में होगा लॉन्च

PUBG Nation's Cup टूर्नामेंट का विजेता बना रूस

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) offline sales kick off tomorrow
News
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) offline sales kick off tomorrow
Honor Band 5 sold out in 5 days, next sale on August 14

News

Honor Band 5 sold out in 5 days, next sale on August 14
Huami to reportedly launch a smartwatch to take on the Apple Watch

News

Huami to reportedly launch a smartwatch to take on the Apple Watch
Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II, PowerShot G7 X Mark III launched in India

News

Canon PowerShot G5 X Mark II, PowerShot G7 X Mark III launched in India
Xiaomi Mi File manager gains Google Drive integration

News

Xiaomi Mi File manager gains Google Drive integration