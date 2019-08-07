The mid-range segment in the Indian market has a bunch of pop-up camera smartphones. These include the likes of Realme X, Oppo K3 and the new Huawei Y9 Prime (2019). It is Huawei’s first-ever smartphone with pop-up selfie camera in the Indian market. This enables to get a full-screen display, 16-megapixel pop-up shooter, and a 4,000mAh battery. The smartphone is all set to go on first sale today, and here is everything you need to know.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) price in India and availability

Huawei will exclusively sell the smartphone online via Amazon India. The Y9 Prime (2019) will be available for Rs 15,990. The company is only offering one model – 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option. The sale will start at 12:00PM. Buyers will also get Rs 500 Amazon Pay cashback, up to Rs 1,500 exchange offer, and benefits up to Rs 2,200 from Reliance Jio.

Specifications and features

In terms of specifications, the Y9 Prime (2019) features a full-screen 6.59-inch full-HD+ display along with 391ppi pixel density. There is no notch for camera, and you get a pop-camera instead. Under the hood is a HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset, which is accompanied by ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU.

In the photography department, there is a triple-camera setup at the back. It comprises a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for depth-sensing. For the front, the smartphone houses a 16-megapixel pop-up camera for capturing selfies.

The Y9 Prime (2019) offers a big 4,000mAh battery. It comes with EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. In terms of connectivity, the phone ships with standard 4G LTE support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB-Type C. For the security, the handset also comes equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Features Realme X Oppo K3 Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) Price 16999 16990 15990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 710 SoC HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie (EMUI 9.1) Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED- 6.5-inch full HD+ 6.59-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP 16MP + 2MP Triple – 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP 16MP Battery 3,765mAh 3,765mAh 4,000mAh

