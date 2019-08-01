comscore Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to launch in India today: Specifications, Price
  • Home
  • News
  • Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to launch in India today: Everything you need to know
News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to launch in India today: Everything you need to know

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) will take on Realme X, Oppo K3 and Xiaomi Redmi K20 in India. Can Huawei get the price right for this one?

  • Published: August 1, 2019 9:02 AM IST
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) India launch

Photo: Amazon India

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019), the first pop-up selfie camera smartphone from Huawei, will launch in India today. We have already come across teasers for the smartphone ahead of its official launch. It will be available online via Amazon India. The listing on Amazon India reveals that the pricing will be announced at 2:00PM IST. The smartphone is the successor to Huawei Y9 (2019), which launched in January.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) India launch: Price and everything you need to know

With the Y9 Prime (2019), Huawei is entering an already crowded marketplace of pop-up camera smartphones. The leaks so far suggest that it will be priced to compete with the likes of Realme X, Oppo K3 and Xiaomi Redmi K20. This is the first major launch from Huawei since it announced a partnership with Micromax for offline retail expansion. The smartphone is a rebranded version of Huawei P Smart Z with minor changes in the camera department. It is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 to compete with other smartphone makers.

Huawei inks distribution deal with Micromax to expand offline retail presence in India

Also Read

Huawei inks distribution deal with Micromax to expand offline retail presence in India

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) India launch: Key Specifications

In terms of specifications, Huawei has confirmed that Y9 Prime (2019) will feature a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display. It will use an LCD panel offering a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Since it employs a pop-up camera, you will get a full view display design. Powered by Kirin 710, it will come with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is not clear whether Huawei plans to offer 6GB RAM variants as well. The 4GB RAM model could be priced in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment to challenge Realme X.

Huawei has been leading in the smartphone camera segment and the new smartphone is expected to challenge mid-range rivals. There is a 16-megapixel primary camera along with a 2-megapixel depth camera. The third camera could be an ultra wide-angle sensor. For selfies, Huawei is offering a 16-megapixel shooter. It claims the mechanism takes less than one second to pop-up when you activate selfie camera. There is also AI-backed enhancements to improve the camera experience.

Watch: OnePlus 7 Pro First Look

The Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) will run EMUI 9 based on Android Pie. It is likely to pack a 4,000mAh battery, and will use USB Type-C port for charging. There is also a dual texture finish on the back which makes it look like the Pixel series from Google. The back is also home to the fingerprint sensor. There will be two color options – Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 1, 2019 9:02 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Realme Freedom sale kicks off today: Check top deals
Deals
Realme Freedom sale kicks off today: Check top deals
OnePlus 7 Pro to soon get Focus tracking and tripod long exposure

News

OnePlus 7 Pro to soon get Focus tracking and tripod long exposure

Indian Air Force: A Cut Above official game launched

Gaming

Indian Air Force: A Cut Above official game launched

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to launch in India today

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to launch in India today

Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for secure transactions

News

Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for secure transactions

Most Popular

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus M GU502GU Review

GoPro Hero 7 White Review

Tata Sky Binge Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active Review

OnePlus 7 Pro to soon get Focus tracking and tripod long exposure

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to launch in India today

Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for secure transactions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon 855 SoC launched

Vivo Z5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC goes official

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to launch in India today

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to launch in India today
Amazon Freedom Sale to kick off from August 8

Deals

Amazon Freedom Sale to kick off from August 8
Huawei and Google reportedly worked on a smart speaker

News

Huawei and Google reportedly worked on a smart speaker
Sound One X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic for Rs 7,990

News

Sound One X6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic for Rs 7,990
Huawei revenue jumps 23 percent in H1 2019 despite US crackdown

News

Huawei revenue jumps 23 percent in H1 2019 despite US crackdown

हिंदी समाचार

Realme Freedom Sale शुरू: Realme C2, Realme 3 Pro समेत इन Realme Mobiles पर मिल रहे हैं डिस्काउंट और ऑफर्स

Samsung Galaxy A80 आज से सेल पर हुआ उपलब्ध

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 आज होगा लॉन्च, कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और जानें स्मार्टफोन से जुड़ी सभी जानकारी

Indian Air Force: A Cut Above फ्लाइट सिमुलेटर मोबाइल गेम Android और iOS पर लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 हो सकता है IP69 रेटिंग के साथ आने वाला पहला स्मार्टफोन

News

OnePlus 7 Pro to soon get Focus tracking and tripod long exposure
News
OnePlus 7 Pro to soon get Focus tracking and tripod long exposure
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to launch in India today

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) to launch in India today
Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for secure transactions

News

Google Pay will now send SMS alerts for secure transactions
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon 855 SoC launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 with Snapdragon 855 SoC launched
Vivo Z5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC goes official

News

Vivo Z5 with Snapdragon 712 SoC goes official