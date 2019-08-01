Huawei Y9 Prime (2019), the first pop-up selfie camera smartphone from Huawei, will launch in India today. We have already come across teasers for the smartphone ahead of its official launch. It will be available online via Amazon India. The listing on Amazon India reveals that the pricing will be announced at 2:00PM IST. The smartphone is the successor to Huawei Y9 (2019), which launched in January.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) India launch: Price and everything you need to know

With the Y9 Prime (2019), Huawei is entering an already crowded marketplace of pop-up camera smartphones. The leaks so far suggest that it will be priced to compete with the likes of Realme X, Oppo K3 and Xiaomi Redmi K20. This is the first major launch from Huawei since it announced a partnership with Micromax for offline retail expansion. The smartphone is a rebranded version of Huawei P Smart Z with minor changes in the camera department. It is expected to be priced under Rs 20,000 to compete with other smartphone makers.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) India launch: Key Specifications

In terms of specifications, Huawei has confirmed that Y9 Prime (2019) will feature a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display. It will use an LCD panel offering a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Since it employs a pop-up camera, you will get a full view display design. Powered by Kirin 710, it will come with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is not clear whether Huawei plans to offer 6GB RAM variants as well. The 4GB RAM model could be priced in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment to challenge Realme X.

Huawei has been leading in the smartphone camera segment and the new smartphone is expected to challenge mid-range rivals. There is a 16-megapixel primary camera along with a 2-megapixel depth camera. The third camera could be an ultra wide-angle sensor. For selfies, Huawei is offering a 16-megapixel shooter. It claims the mechanism takes less than one second to pop-up when you activate selfie camera. There is also AI-backed enhancements to improve the camera experience.

The Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) will run EMUI 9 based on Android Pie. It is likely to pack a 4,000mAh battery, and will use USB Type-C port for charging. There is also a dual texture finish on the back which makes it look like the Pixel series from Google. The back is also home to the fingerprint sensor. There will be two color options – Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue.