Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 update rolling out with June 2020 security patch in India

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 latest update fixes for 2 critical, 22 high, and 2 Medium levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures).

  Published: June 19, 2020 6:48 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker, Huawei, is globally rolling out a new software update for the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 smartphone. The latest update brings the month-old May 2020 Android security patch to the device. The changelog for the update, however, does not mention any newly added features. Also Read - Huawei MateBook 13 notebook with AMD Ryzen 5 series launched; specifications, pricing and more

The new Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 update bumps up the EMUI build version to V10.0.0.115 with a size of about 95MB. The latest update runs on the Android 10 OS-based on EMUI 10 software and brings security enhancements to the device, HuaweiCentral reports. Also Read - Huawei surpasses Samsung to become largest phone maker

According to Google’s Android Bulletin, the June 2020 security patch primarily fixes several security vulnerabilities on the device. One of these flaws could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. Also Read - Huawei P30 Lite gets new May 2020 security patch update

Huawei patch notes additionally mention fixes for 2 critical, 22 high, and 2 Medium levels of CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) found in the recent build. It also fixes an arbitrary code within the context of Kernel components.

The OTA update is rolling out in batches, so it could take a while before reaching all Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 units globally. Users will get a notification to download the update. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to HiCare > Update > Check for updates.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 specifications and features

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 made its debut back in August last year. The smartphone flaunts a 6.59-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The smartphone has a Hisilicon Kirin 710F SoC and Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi dual-band, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

  Published Date: June 19, 2020 6:48 PM IST

Best Sellers