Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) vs realme x vs oppo k3

Huawei has launched Y9 Prime (2019) as its first pop-up selfie camera smartphone in India. The device follows the launch of Huawei P30 Pro and P30 Lite. This is the first device from the company that taps into the current smartphone trend. The Chinese smartphone maker is the second largest smartphone brand in the world. However, in India, its market share is not even among the top five smartphone brands. With the new device, Huawei can hope to better compete with rivals in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment.

Price in India, Availability

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) is a mid-range smartphone, and it is priced at Rs 15,990. The smartphone will go on sale starting August 7 at 12:00PM IST. The Chinese smartphone maker recently inked a partnership with Micromax for offline distribution. At the event today, the company announced that Y9 Prime (2019) will be available via offline markets as well.

Realme X, on the other hand, is available at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. The device is available via Realme‘s own website and Flipkart and next sale is on August 2. Oppo K3 is almost identical to Realme X in terms of specifications. It is priced at Rs 16,990 for the 6GB RAM variant while the 8GB RAM variant is available for Rs 19,990. The smartphone is available online via Amazon India. It does seem to have an edge with a flashy design that could attract young buyers and is available for purchase now.

Screen Size

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) features a 6.59-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. Realme X and Oppo K3 both feature an AMOLED display, which should make it better than Huawei’s LCD panel in terms of color and saturation. Realme X features a 6.53-inch display while the Oppo K3 gets a 6.5-inch display. All the three devices offer full view display design and 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

Chipset, RAM and Storage

Huawei is using its own Kirin 710 SoC on the Y9 Prime (2019). The smartphone comes in only one storage variant of 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card slot. Realme X and Oppo K3 are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and offer two different storage options. Realme X comes with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage as standard. The Oppo K3 comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage or 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Cameras

Huawei has established itself as a leader in mobile imaging experience. It is expected to beat its rivals in the mid-range segment as well. In order to compete, Huawei has equipped Y9 Prime (2019) with triple rear camera setup. On the back, there is a 16-megapixel main camera paired with f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. There is also a 16-megapixel elevating camera for selfies.

Realme X comes with dual rear camera setup with 48-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Like Huawei, Realme is using a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Oppo K3 has a 16-megapixel main camera on the back paired with a 2-megapixel depth camera. The selfie experience is handled by a motorized 16-megapixel shooter. The battle between these cameras will trickle down to the rear camera experience.

Battery, OS and Connectivity

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) comes with the largest battery among all the three devices. It houses a 4,000mAh battery and runs EMUI 9, which is known for conserving a lot of battery. The Realme X and Oppo K3 pack a 3,765mAh battery and run ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. All the three devices support 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS for connectivity.

Features Realme X Oppo K3 Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Price 16999 16990 15990 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Snapdragon 710 SoC HiSilicon Kirin 710 OS ColorOS 6 (Android 9 Pie) Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display 6.53-inch -FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED- 6.5-inch full HD+ 6.59-inch full-HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM + 128GB storage 6GB RAM + 64GB storage 4GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual 48MP + 5MP Dual 16MP + 2MP Triple 16MP + 8MP + 2MP Front Camera 16MP 16MP 16MP Battery 3,765mAh 3,765mAh 4,000mAh

