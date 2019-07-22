Last week we reported about Huawei’s plans to launch a smartphone in India. The USP of this upcoming device is a pop-up selfie camera. The identity of the smartphone was initially a mystery, but not any more. Amazon India has revealed the upcoming device is the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019).

The Amazon India smartphone has a teaser, which confirms the identity of the upcoming Huawei smartphone. The teaser doesn’t really mention a launch date, but only states that the smartphone is ‘coming soon’. That said, we have learnt that the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) will launch in India sometime by the end of this month.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) launch: Expected features, specifications

The Huawei Y9 Prime (2019), as the name suggests, is an upgraded version of the Huawei Y9 (2019). The smartphone’s USP is the full-screen display up front, and the pop-up selfie camera. The front pop-up mechanism houses a 16-megapixel pop-up shooter for capturing selfies.

As for other features, the upcoming smartphone comes with a 6.59-inch FHD+ LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a Kirin 710F octa-core chipset paired with up to 4GB of RAM. There is also up to 128GB of expandable internal storage on offer. For photography, the smartphone comes with a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for depth-sensing.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery. For security there’s a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. On the software front, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0. It also comes with the usual bevy of connectivity options.

Expected prices

The Y9 Prime (2019) first launched earlier this year, and is currently available in a few countries. As we reported, the device will retail at under Rs 20,000 in India. It is an aggressive pricing, but the smartphone is bound to face stiff competition. This segment already offers a few devices featuring a pop-up selfie camera. These include the newly launched Realme X, Xiaomi Redmi K20, Oppo F11 Pro, and the Vivo V15 to name a few.