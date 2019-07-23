Huawei Y9 Prime (2019), the first pop-up selfie camera smartphone from Huawei, will launch in India on August 1. The smartphone will be available online from Amazon India and the ‘Notify Me’ page for the device is already live. The confirmation regarding official launch date comes after Huawei announced its largest retail expansion in the country to date. The smartphone will not only bring pop-up selfie camera but also feature a triple rear camera setup.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019): India launch and expected specifications

The Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) is expected to be the rebranded version of Huawei P Smart Z in India. It is confirmed to feature a 6.59-inch display with Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Huawei will use a LCD panel while rivals have moved towards OLED panels. The front will not have any notch thanks to the elevating camera but will feature a tiny bezel at the bottom. It will arrive with Huawei‘s own Kirin 710 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will also support expandable storage up to 512GB via SD card slot.

With the Y9 Prime (2019), Huawei will be using a 16-megapixel sensor for the pop-up selfie camera. Around the back, there will be a triple camera setup. The main camera here might be a 16-megapixel shooter paired with an ultrawide angle camera. The third sensor could be a 2-megapixel sensor acting as a depth sensor. Huawei is also teasing a number of camera-centric features including “real-time image optimization in 8 scenes”.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) is coming amidst a number of new launches with pop-up selfie camera. It will compete with the likes of Realme X, Oppo K3 and even the Redmi K20. It is expected to be available in Emerald Green and Sapphire Blue colors. Despite being a mid-ranger, the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will feature a USB Type-C port and pack a 4,000mAh battery. A lot will depend on how Huawei prices its first pop-up selfie camera smartphone in the country.