Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with triple cameras, pop-up selfie camera announced: Features, specifications

The latest Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) is a sequel to last year’s Huawei Y9 Prime (2018). The newly-launched device features a two-tone back design, and a pop-up selfie camera.

  Published: May 14, 2019 10:42 AM IST
Recently, the Huawei P Smart Z made its debut with a pop-up selfie camera setup. Now, Huawei has silently launched another phone with an elevating selfie camera. The latest Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) has been spotted on the company’s official website. It is a sequel to the last year’s Huawei Y9 Prime (2018). The newly-launched device features a two-tone back design.

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) features, specifications

The Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) is listed on Huawei’s official website with a 6.59-inch full-HD+ display along with 391ppi pixel density. The panel operates at 1080×2340 pixels resolution. It is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 710 chipset, which is accompanied by ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU. The handset will be available in two variants, which includes 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 4GB/128GB.

The latest phone from Huawei will ship with EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. In terms of optics, there is a triple-camera setup at the back. This comprises of a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture for depth-sensing. The front houses a 16-megapixel pop-up shooter for capturing selfies.

It is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purpose. As per the listing, the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It will be available for purchase in three color options, which include Black, Green, and Blue. At the moment, the global pricing and availability details of the Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) are still under wraps. But, the device is expected to go on sale soon since it is officially listed on Huawei’s website.

Besides, Huawei’s P Smart Z smartphone was also spotted on Amazon Italy’s website. The handset is reportedly priced at €280 (approximately Rs 21,800). The highlight of the phone is its pop-up selfie camera, a large display, and the affordable price tag. It offers a 6.59-inch LCD display without any notch. The P Smart Z houses a Kirin 710F SoC along with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

  Published Date: May 14, 2019 10:42 AM IST

