Huawei Y9a launched with MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and 40W charging

Honor has been quite active at the IFA 2020 technology fair that is taking place. However, its mother brand, Huawei, remains absent from the event. Now, Huawei has launched a new smartphone called Huawei Y9a, which has long been heard about in many leaks. Also Read - Huawei to launch FreeBuds Pro and a few more devices on September 10

At first glance, the Huawei Y9a looks similar to the Huawei Enjoy 20 Plus smartphone that the company released in China recently. But there are some differences. As the name suggests, the Huawei Y9a is a new member of Huawei’s mid-range smartphones under the Y-Series line, which comes with attractive specs in it. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro renders and specifications surface online

Watch: Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

Huawei Y9a

The phone sports a 6.63-inch IPS LCD panel with FullHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is no notch or punch-hole cutout as its front camera is hidden in a pop-up module. The new Huawei Y9a is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G80 SoC. The hardware is paired with LPDDR4x RAM (6GB or 8GB) and internal 128GB UFS 2.1 storage. Its storage can be expanded through Huawei’s NM Cards. Also Read - Huawei Enjoy 20 and Enjoy 20 Plus launched with 5G support, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC

The device packs a 4,200mAh battery and comes with support for fast charging, which will vary as per the market. In the Middle East, Africa, and some Central Asian countries, it will have 40W fast charging support. Some of the other regions will receive support for 22.5 W fast charging. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Huawei Y9a features a quad camera setup in square module design. The configuration consists of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor (120°), a depth sensor of 2-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the pop-up module.

The phone runs Android 10 as an operating system under the EMUI 10.1 layer. It also comes with HMS (Huawei Mobile Services), replacing Google Services. At the moment, the price of the Huawei Y9a is not known. However, it will be available in three colors, including Space Silver, Sakura Pink, and Midnight Black.