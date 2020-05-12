comscore Huawei Y9s launched in India: All you need to know
Huawei Y9s launched in India: Check price, offers, availability, specifications and more

Huawei Y9s will be exclusively available online on Amazon India.

  Published: May 12, 2020 12:47 PM IST
Huawei has finally announced the launch of Huawei Y9s in India. The mid-range offering from Huawei will be exclusively available on Amazon India from May 19. The Chinese company has first launched the Huawei Y9s in November as a mid-range smartphone in Iraq. The highlight of the device is the pop-up selfie camera, Kirin 710F and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Check Huawei Y9s price in India, features, offers, specifications and more below. Also Read - Huawei P30 Pro New Edition with Google services launched

Price, availability and offers

The Huawei Y9s will be available for Rs 19,990. Huawei has announced a 9-month no-cost EMI and Rs 1,000 cash back offer. The smartphone will be exclusively available online on Amazon India. Consumers will be able to purchase it next week from May 19. Also Read - Mother's Day 2020: Huawei offers special discount on wearables

Specifications and features

In terms of specifications, the Huawei Y9s features a 6.59-inch FullView LCD display with FHD+ resolution. The display offers a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and has a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powered by Kirin 710F chipset, the Huawei Y9s comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The listing also shows that it runs dated EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie. Also Read - दमदार बैटरी के साथ हुआ लॉन्च Huawei MediaPad T8 टैबलेट, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

Huawei is known for making good camera smartphones across different price points. The Y9s is not expected to disappoint in that area. It comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup that features a 48-megapixel main camera with LED flash. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Like Redmi Note 9 Pro and Poco X2, the Y9s also adopts a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It houses a 4,000mAh battery and supports 10W fast charging.

Features Huawei Y9s
Price 19990
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F
OS EMUI 9.1 Android ROM
Display 6.59-inch -1080 X 2340 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB of RAM and 128GB Storage
Rear Camera 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4000mAh

