Huawei Y9s price spotted on Amazon India listing page

Huawei Y9s price spotted on Amazon India product listing page

Huawei Y9s will debut as a affordable smartphone with pop-up selfie camera and Kirin 710F processor.

  • Published: May 7, 2020 9:34 AM IST
Huawei Y9s will soon launch as the next smartphone in the Chinese smartphone maker’s Y9 series in India. Ahead of its launch, Huawei has already posted a “Notify Me” page for the device. It will be available via Amazon India, where the device is listed as coming soon. Now, the price of this upcoming smartphone has been spotted on Amazon India. It is expected to debut alongside Huawei FreeBuds 3 and Huawei Watch GT 2e. Also Read - Huawei Y8s with dual-selfie camera, 6.5-inch FHD+ display announced

To recall, Huawei Y9s was first unveiled way back in November as a mid-range smartphone in Iraq. The highlight of the device is the pop-up selfie camera, Kirin 710F and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. FoneArena has spotted the retail price of the device in the source code of the Amazon India listing page. The smartphone is listed with a retail price of Rs 27,990, which could well be a placeholder. The actual price of the device is likely to be much lower than this price. Also Read - Huawei Y9s with pop-up selfie camera listed on Amazon India; launch seems imminent

Huawei Y9s will be amongst the first non-GMS smartphones the second major smartphone brand globally in India. In terms of specifications, the Huawei Y9s features a 6.59-inch FullView LCD display with FHD+ resolution. The display offers a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and has a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powered by Kirin 710F chipset, the Huawei Y9s comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The listing also shows that it runs dated EMUI 9 based on Android 9 Pie. Also Read - Huawei Y9s with pop-up selfie camera, Kirin 710F SoC goes official

Photo: FoneArena

Huawei is known for making good camera smartphones across different price points. The Y9s is not expected to disappoint in that area. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that features a 48-megapixel main camera with LED flash. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. Like Redmi Note 9 Pro and Poco X2, the Y9s also adopts a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It houses a 4,000mAh battery and supports 10W fast charging. Huawei is yet to make the launch date official but it seems to be right around the corner.

