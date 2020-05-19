Huawei Y9s with GMS now available in India

Huawei Y9s, the newest pop-up selfie camera smartphone from the Chinese company, is now available for purchase in India. The company had launched the smartphone as a premium mid-range device last week. While it has a full-screen design with pop-up camera, the real highlight of the device is support for Google Mobile Services. Huawei Y9s joins the Y9 (2019) and Y9 Prime (2019) in the country. Here is everything you need to know about the smartphone. Also Read - The United States has announced a new rule to prevent Huawei from producing its Kirin chipsets

Huawei Y9s: Price in India, Specifications

Huawei Y9s is available in only one storage variant of 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Available for Rs 19,990, the smartphone comes with nine months of no-cost EMI and exchange benefit of Rs 1,500. There is also Rs 1,000 Amazon Pay cashback available on the purchase of Y9s. The smartphone is available online via Amazon India. One of the big selling points of the Huawei Y9s is the design, which is similar to that of Huawei P30 Pro. It comes in breathing crystal and midnight black color options. Also Read - Huawei P40 Lite 5G with Kirin 820 SoC, quad-camera setup announced

There is a 6.59-inch LCD display with Full HD resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, producing 16.7 million colors. It offers a nearly edge-to-edge screen thanks to the use of pop-up selfie camera mechanism. Under the hood, there is a Kirin 710F chipset with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. There is Mali-G51 MP4 GPU and support for expandable storage. It runs EMUI 9.1 based on Android Pie and should be updated to Android 10 soon. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Also Read - Huawei Watch GT 2e with SpO2 monitoring, two weeks battery life launched in India: Price, Features

For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup on the back and a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. The main camera on the back uses a 48-megapixel shooter with PDAF and f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for all Google applications out of the box. At Rs 19,990, it may look expensive but the premium is for the design rather than specifications.

